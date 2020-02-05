Breaking: Jeremy Jordan Will Take Over as Seymour in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Tony Award nominee Jeremy Jordan will take over the role of "Seymour" in Little Shop of Horrors on March 17 at The Westside Theatre (407 West 43rd Street). Tickets are on sale through May 10, 2020.

Jeremy told BroadwayWorld exclusively: "I'm thrilled to be joining this fantastic production. Little Shop of Horrors has long been one of my all-time favorite shows, and I can't wait to get started!"

Jeremy most recently starred in Broadway's Waitress and opposite Kerry Washington in the provocative Broadway play, American Son. Other Broadway credits: Newsies (Tony, Grammy and Drama Desk nominations), Bonnie & Clyde (Theatre World Award), West Side Story, Rock of Ages. TV: Winn Schott in "Supergirl," Jimmy Collins in "Smash," "The Flash," "Law and Order: SVU." Film: The Last 5 Years opposite Anna Kendrick, Joyful Noise with Queen Latifah and Dolly Parton, Newsies. Jeremy can also be heard as the voice of Varian on Disney Channel's animated series, "Tangled." Follow @JeremyMJordan for all concert and music updates.

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious - and voracious - plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. With a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Newsies), Little Shop of Horrors first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where it made audiences laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good. The musical has since catapulted into a global phenomenon, with productions across the world from Broadway to London's West End, to Asia and Australia - plus a hit 1986 film adaptation directed by Frank Oz that starred Rick Moranis, Ellen Green and Steve Martin. Now, the musical makes its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close - maybe too close - to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.

Joining Michael Mayer on the creative team are Choreographer Ellenore Scott (Head Over Heels Associate), Tony-nominated Scenic Designer Julian Crouch (Hedwig and the Angry Inch); Two-time Tony-winning Lighting Designer Bradley King (Hadestown, Natasha Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812); Emmy-winning Costume Designer Tom Broecker (Everyday Rapture); Tony-winning Sound Designer Jessica Paz (Hadestown); Emmy-nominated Puppet Designer Nicholas Mahon (Pyeongchang Olympics Opening Ceremony); Puppets by Monkey Boys Productions; and Music Supervisor, Orchestrator & Arranger Will Van Dyke (Pretty Woman). Casting is by Jim Carnahan, CSA, and General Management is by Live Wire Theatrical/ Chris Aniello.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is produced by Tom Kirdahy, Robert Ahrens, Hunter Arnold, Mickey Liddell, Caiola Productions, Curt Cronin, John Joseph, DeSantis-Baugh Productions, Elizabeth Dewberry & Ali Ahmet Kocabiyik, Wendy Federman, Roy Furman, Deborah Green, Kayla Greenspan, Marguerite Hoffman, Sally Cade Holmes, Latitude Link, Seriff Productions, Silva Theatrical Group, and Eric Gelb/Oliver Roth.





