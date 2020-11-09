George Salazar, Taylor Trensch, Grace McLean and More to Take Part in Rhinebeck Writers Retreat Fundraiser
The virtual event will take place on November 12, 2020 at 7:30pm EST.
Rhinebeck Writers Retreat will present 9 songs from 9 new musicals at Songs of our Summer, their annual fundraiser live-streamed on November 12, 2020 at 7:30pm EST. Broadway artists participating include George Salazar (BE MORE CHILL, GODSPELL), Taylor Trensch (TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, DEAR EVAN HANSEN), Kay Trinidad (HADESTOWN, THE LITTLE MERMAID), Pearl Sun (COME FROM AWAY, IF/THEN), and Azudi Onyejekwe (THE GREAT COMET). The evening will be hosted by Jenn Colella, Tony-nominee and Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk award winner for her performance as Captain Bass in COME FROM AWAY. Jenn will be live with 16 musical theatre writers who developed 9 new musicals last summer in "virtual residencies," including 2020 Lucille Lortel winner Grace McLean, Broadway's Adam Chanler-Berat, and Jonathan Larson Grant winner Andrew R. Butler.
To register, pay what you want, starting at only $25. The proceeds will support musical theatre writers' residencies in 2021. Executive Director Kathy Evans said "In 2020, we decided we had to keep going, even when theater was shut down. I can't wait to share the amazing work these musical theatre writers did last summer."
You can register for the November 12 fundraiser at www.rhinebeckwriters.org/2020-fundraiser.
Created in 2011, Rhinebeck Writers Retreat provides a sanctuary for musical theatre writers to focus solely on writing their new musicals in the heart of the Hudson Valley. The Triple R program provides one team two readings and a residency for intensive development of their musicals. Rhinebeck musicals have been seen at The Public Theater, Barrington Stage, Second Stage Theatre, Playwrights Horizons, The Old Globe, and Paper Mill Playhouse. All costs are covered by donors, including National Endowment for the Arts; New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature; and The Noël Coward Foundation. Major individual support comes from Liz Armstrong; Cathy Cabrera and Rick Ungar; Rick Farrar and Jeff Zadroga; Amy and Roger Faxon; Lisa Kohl and Ricardo Hornos; and Steve and Paula Reynolds.
