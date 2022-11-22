Gene Pritsker's Sound Liberation Comes to the Bitter End Next Month
The performance is on Tuesday, December 13th at 7pm.
On Tuesday, December 13th at 7pm, the eclectic chamber ensemble/band Sound Liberation takes the stage of the historic club The Bitter End to present a program of original compostions with a diverse range of musical genres. The event will feature pianist/composer Matt Herskowitz with compositions by Matt and composer/guitarist, band leader Gene Pritsker. Premieres include Pritsker's song I'm On a Lucky Streak with You with special guest singer David Banks.
The all star group for this event is:
Matt Herskowitz - piano
(Matt Herskowitz Trio, Lara Fabian, Absolute Ensemble)
Gene Pritsker - guitar
(Absolute Ensemble, Joe Zawinul, Orchestrator for The Matrix Resurrections & Babylon Berlin)
Franz Hackl - trumpet
(Ido, Craig Harris, Outreach Orchestra)
David Rozenblatt - drums
(Barry Manilow, Absolute Ensemble, Tony Bennett/Lady Gaga)
Melissa Slocum - bass
(DIVA, Don Byron, Frank Lacy)
Lara St. John - violin
("A high-powered soloist" - The New York Times, "Something of a phenomenon" - The Strad)
The concert will also be live-streamed on the Composers Concordance Facebook Page.
