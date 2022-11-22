Gene Pritsker's Sound Liberation Comes to the Bitter End Next Month

On Tuesday, December 13th at 7pm, the eclectic chamber ensemble/band Sound Liberation takes the stage of the historic club The Bitter End to present a program of original compostions with a diverse range of musical genres. The event will feature pianist/composer Matt Herskowitz with compositions by Matt and composer/guitarist, band leader Gene Pritsker. Premieres include Pritsker's song I'm On a Lucky Streak with You with special guest singer David Banks.

The all star group for this event is:

Matt Herskowitz - piano

(Matt Herskowitz Trio, Lara Fabian, Absolute Ensemble)

Gene Pritsker - guitar

(Absolute Ensemble, Joe Zawinul, Orchestrator for The Matrix Resurrections & Babylon Berlin)

Franz Hackl - trumpet

(Ido, Craig Harris, Outreach Orchestra)

David Rozenblatt - drums

(Barry Manilow, Absolute Ensemble, Tony Bennett/Lady Gaga)

Melissa Slocum - bass

(DIVA, Don Byron, Frank Lacy)

Lara St. John - violin

("A high-powered soloist" - The New York Times, "Something of a phenomenon" - The Strad)

The concert will also be live-streamed on the Composers Concordance Facebook Page.