Gabriela Carillo and Pauly Whitty to Join JOY: A NEW TRUE MUSICAL

Gabriela Carrillo and Paul Whitty will be joining the cast of JOY: A New True Musical starring Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe as ‘Joy.’
Based on the life of trailblazing businesswoman and inventor Joy Mangano, Wolfe will play ‘Joy’ with the previously announced Jill Abramovitz as ‘Toots,’ Adam Grupper as ‘Rudy,’ Mauricio Martinez as ‘Tony,’ Honor Blue Savage as ‘Christie,’ and Charl Brown as ‘Dan.’
Previews will begin at the Laura Pels Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre on Saturday, June 21 with an opening night set for Sunday, July 20. Also joining the creative team are Yael Lubetzky (Lighting Designer) and Daniel Lundberg (Sound Designer).
JOY: A New True Musical is an uplifting work based on the true story of entrepreneur and inventor Joy Mangano. Her journey—also told in the 2015 film JOY, starring Oscar nominee Jennifer Lawrence—now comes to life on stage. From single motherhood and financial struggles to building a business empire, Joy’s story epitomizes the power of resilience and determination, an inspiring celebration of a woman who never gave up and redefined the American Dream!
