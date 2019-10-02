GOLD DUST WOMAN - A Tribute To Stevie Nicks, Starring Andrea Bell Wolff Comes To The Cutting Room

The Cutting Room Presents Gold Dust Woman Starring stage and screen performer, Andrea Bell Wolff. Gold Dust Woman is an exploration of the music of iconic composer and performer, Stevie Nicks. There's one performance scheduled on Nov. 3rd at 5pm (doors open at 4pm). The Cutting Room is at 44 East 32nd Street between Park Avenue So. and Madison Avenue.

You can purchase your tickets for Gold Dust Woman here: https://tinyurl.com/y2gz4ss5

Gold Dust Woman is a personal exploration by Wolff that dives deeply into Nicks' repertoire. Nicks is known for her distinctive voice, mystical stage persona and poetic and passionate songwriting. Her career, strong for five decades, has been one of the most successful music stories in rock and roll history, combining a solo career and her work with Fleetwood Mac. She is the only woman to have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice.

Andrea Bell Wolff is a master entertainer who has been widely lauded for her offbeat and compelling characterizations and her wide-ranging tastes in good music. Her recent shows in NYC clubs have included "Prisoner of Love" and "I Can't Trace Time." Both have combined her love of contemporary pop and classic American Songbook. Of her most recent work at The Green Room 42, critic and Editor, David Sabella, wrote:

"Andrea Bell Wolff is a powerhouse with the heart of a true storyteller. Of particular note was Bell Wolff's rendition of 'Landslide'. Perhaps next time, Bell Wolff will treat us to an entire evening of Stevie Nicks." - Cabaret Hotspot!

"Her superb, eclectic music choices are part of the unfolding of the tale; but it's Wolff herself who puts the cherry on the sundae. She has a natural ability for clever interpretation." - Marilyn Lester, Nitelife Exchange

Andrea Bell Wolff starred as both Ermengarde and Minnie Fay in five productions of Hello, Dolly! on Broadway and the First National Tour with Carol Channing. She stole the show as Mammy Yokum in Li'l Abner at Goodspeed Musicals, and in Bottoms Up! at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. She is a veteran of television variety entertainment, and was a regular on The Ed Sullivan Show and the Donny and Marie Show.

Composer and Musical Director/Arranger, Jude Obermüller will lead a classic rock ensemble featuring rhythm and percussion. The show is directed by 2018 MAC and Bistro Award winning writer-actor, Dan Ruth, with additional material by Barbara Bellman.

The Cutting Room, is a funky-elegant club that builds on a decade of history presenting top performers including John Mayer, Lady Gaga, Sting, Sheryl Crow and David Bowie, to name only a few. Created by original owner Steve Walter (Berklee Alumnus) and co-owner Chris Noth (Sex and the City, Law & Order, The Good Wife), the Cutting Room continues the tradition of extraordinary performances and special moments, with a fresh new take on what a rock club & lounge should feel like.





