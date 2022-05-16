GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Announces Live Capture

Today, the Tony Nominated Broadway musical Girl From The North Country announced that the production was professionally captured prior to its re-opening on April 29th for future use.

"We feel that now was the right time to capture this incredible production," said producers Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons. "This was the right time with the right cast, and everything fell into place perfectly. This story is beautiful and deserves to be seen by audiences all over, even if they can't make it to the theater. We are starting discussions with distributors to find this film a home."

The film was produced by Totally Theatre Productions led by Gavin Kalin, with Tim van Someren serving as Director of the film. The full original creative team of Girl from the North Country including Rae Smith, Lucy Hind and Mark Henderson, as well as recent Tony Award nominees Conor McPherson, Simon Hale, and Simon Baker reassembled in New York to work alongside Totally Theatre throughout the process.

Girl From The North Country, written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson, boldly reimagines 20 legendary songs of Bob Dylan, as they've never been heard before. This spiritually uplifting and beautiful story is set in Duluth, MN, in 1934, when a group of wanderers' lives intersect at a house full of music, life and hope.

The live capture of Girl From The North Country will feature Todd Almond, Colin Bates, Jeannette Bayardelle, Craig Bierko, Jennifer Blood, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Housso Semon, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton, Aidan Wharton, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Tony/Academy Award nominee & two-time Emmy Award winner Mare Winningham.

Girl From The North Country received seven Tony Award Nominations in 2022, including Best New Musical, Best Book of a Musical (Conor McPherson), Best Orchestrations (Simon Hale), Best Sound Design of a Musical (Simon Baker), Best Direction of a Musical (Conor McPherson), Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical (Mare Winningham), and Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical (Jeannette Bayardelle).

Girl From The North Country features scenic and costume design by Rae Smith; orchestrations, arrangements, and music supervision by Simon Hale, with additional arrangements by Simon Hale and Conor McPherson; lighting design by Mark Henderson; sound design by Simon Baker; movement direction by Lucy Hind; and music direction by Marco Paguia.

The Broadway production of Girl From The North Country is produced by Tristan Baker & Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Steven Lappin, Sony Music Entertainment/Sony ATV, David Mirvish, Len Blavatnik, The Dodgers, Eric & Marsi Gardiner, Dianne Roberts, John Gore Organization, Nederlander Presentations, Inc., Tommy Mottola, Independent Presenters Network, Rod Kaats, Diana DiMenna, Mary Beth O'Connor, Barbara H. Freitag, Patrick Catullo, The Old Vic (Artistic Director, Matthew Warchus; Executive Director, Kate Varah; Producer, Georgia Gatti) and The Public Theater (Artistic Director, Oskar Eustis; Executive Director, Patrick Willingham; Director of Public Theater Productions, Mandy Hackett), with Aaron Lustbader serving as Executive Producer.