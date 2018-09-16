GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER Will Play Final Power Chord on Broadway Today

Click Here for More Articles on GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the new musical comedy, Gettin' The Band Back Together will conclude its Broadway run today, September 16, after 30 previews and 40 performances. The production opened at The Belasco Theatre, on August 13, 2018.

Mitch Papadopoulos always wanted to be the next Bruce Springsteen, but he left those daydreams behind for a day job. When this big-shot banker is handed a pink slip on his 40th birthday, he's forced to move back in with his mom in New Jersey. A run-in with his former music rival leads to a threat of foreclosure on Mitch's family home, unless he can win The Battle of the Bands-a rematch over 25 years in the making. So he dusts off his guitar, gathers his old gang, and sets out to win back his house, his pride-and maybe even the high school sweetheart he left behind-proving it's never too late to give your dreams one last shot.

Before the band plays their final gig, we're flashing back through the show's time on Broadway...

In August 2017, it was announced that the new musical would would open on Broadway the following summer.

In March 2018, it was announced that the Broadway cast would include: Mitchell Jarvis, Marilu Henner, Kelli Barrett and more.

The cast gave the press a special sneak peek in May 2018:

Previews began at the Belasco Theatre on July 19...

And the show officially opened on August 13.

The cast hit the recording studio the following week.

Happy trails, Gettin' the Band Back Together!

