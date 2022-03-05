GAME OF THRONES Actor John Stahl Dead at 68

According to a Deadline article, actor John Stahl's agent has confirmed the 68 year old celebrity has died. According to his agent, he died on March 2nd. The actor was known for his role in HBO's smash hit, Game of Thrones. He portrayed Rickard Karstark in seasons 2 and 3, acting alongside Richard Madden in many scenes and claiming the role from the original season 1 Rickard Karstark actor, Steven Blount.

His agent, Amanda Fitzalan Howard, stated, that Stahl was "an actor of remarkable skill and a stalwart of Scottish theatre. He died on the [Scottish] Isle of Lewis on March 2 2022 and is survived by his wife, Jane Paton." John Stahl portrayed Tom "Inverdarroch" Kerr from 1982 until 2003 in Take the High Road. He stayed with the show until the end of its run. Take the High Road.

His expansive career took place over the course of thirty years, beginning with his education at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama. Stahl worked on numerous productions on the Scotland theatre scene, as well as with London's National Theatre and The Royal Shakespeare Company. He was seen on the West End performing with the Shakespeare's Globe Production of Much Ado About Nothing in 2011. His most recent credit was on television in the show Being Human.