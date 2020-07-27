G SESSIONS: WHAT IS YOUR G STATUS? Announces Guest Lineup

The Harlem Arts Foundation with the G Project, has just announced the line-up of special guests for its premiere season of the G Sessions: What Is Your G Status?, 20 minutes of stimulating one on one conversation by a host with one special guest to define and discuss their G Status.

Each interview reinforces the mission of The (G)eneration Project to build and expand dialogue between people from all walks of life, in order to begin to recognize ourselves in each other and each other in ourselves: We are ALL immigrants.

The G Sessions take place every Wednesday at 4pm on IG LIVE, from July 15th to August 12th.

Each conversation, hosted by the G Project team and friends, will encourage you to talk about and share with us your G Status. During our first season we will explore the G Status of guests (July 15) Edward Hillel, Artistic Director of the (G)eneration Project; (July 22) Arvolyn Hill, Coordinator of Family Programs, New York Botanical Gardens; (July 29) Joseph P. Benincasa, President & CEO, the Actors Fund; (August 5) Janice Lawrence-Clarke, President/Creative Director of JLC Productions and Founder of Caribbean American Fashion Exchange; and (August 12) Bitta Mostofi, Commissioner, Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs, New York City.

On August 22 our guests will invite their communities, followers and friends to join us and the public for a group Immigrants Are US: The (G)eneration Project A Virtual Workshop 2020, What's Your G Status?

This is a free event. RSVP: immigrantsareus2020.eventbrite.com.

