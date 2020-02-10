'Funny Brown Mom' Zarna Garg Launches New Monthly Show MY AMERICAN DREAM at Carolines on Broadway

Comedian and self-proclaimed "Funny Brown Mom" Zarna Garg will launch her hilarious new monthly show, "My American Dream" on Wednesday, February 19 at 7:00 p.m. Zarna will headline the show, which will also feature performances by top comedians and special guests.

Cover charge is $25.00 per person, plus a two-beverage minimum in the showroom. To purchase tickets visit www.carolines.com. Reservations can be made by phone at 212.757.4100 or in person at the Carolines Box Office, located at 1626 Broadway between 49th and 50th Streets, New York City. The box office is open 10:00 a.m. to close.

Zarna Garg is an award-winning screenwriter and stand-up comedian debuting a new monthly show at Caroline's on Broadway called "My American Dream," starting February 19, 2020. Zarna has produced and performed in multiple sold-out comedy shows in top comedy clubs across New York City including the groundbreaking HinJews shows. She has been hailed by CNBC as "the zany, outspoken voice of the Indian American woman."

Her comedy screenplay "REARRANGED" won the Best Comedy Screenplay Award (placing #1 out of 11,000 scripts) at the Austin Film Festival. It was also a 2019 Academy Nicholl Fellowships Semi-Finalist.

She has received numerous community accolades for pioneering one-of-a-kind works as an Indian immigrant mom of three and former lawyer turned comedian.

Her comedy uniquely combines the immigrant and American experience. She is one of a handful of female Indian comedians worldwide, and possibly the only one who publicly takes on her mother-in-law.

"Getting to perform at Carolines absolutely means everything to me," shares Zarna. "The team at Carolines understood my vision immediately and saw value in it. They understood that this modern immigrant perspective and this aspect of storytelling has not been explored yet in comedy, even though it affects a big demographic, especially in New York City. A club with the stature of Carolines has the potential to get my voice out onto the world stage and at the same time, they could reach another community through me."

"My show highlights a true journey of how a person becomes American, and their hilarious attempts at integrating within the social structure,." adds Zarna. "I take everyday experiences that are relatable to millions of people and make light of them, from a perspective that is familiar to some and fresh to others."





