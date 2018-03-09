Fundraising Begins Tonight Leading to the 32nd Annual Easter Bonnet Competition

The theatre community has been fervently signing posters, Playbills and props in preparation for the six weeks of dedicated fundraising that begin tonight and culminate in the 32nd annual Easter Bonnet Competition (#BroadwayBonnets) on Monday, April 23, and Tuesday, April 24. The event is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Starting tonight, many theatre lobbies in New York City and beyond will be filled with casts, crew members and volunteers accepting donations with Broadway Cares' signature #redbuckets in hand.

Every dollar dropped in a bucket will help provide lifesaving medication, healthy meals, emergency financial assistance and more to the most vulnerable among us. A $10 donation covers one HIV test at a health clinic. A $50 donation provides 40 nutritious meals in a soup kitchen for the most vulnerable among us.

Additionally, audiences at many shows can purchase autographed posters, Playbills and other memorabilia or one-of-a-kind experiences, including backstage tours and meet-and-greets, in exchange for a donation.

Seven Broadway shows are scheduled to begin their appeals tonight: Aladdin, Anastasia, The Book of Mormon, A Bronx Tale, The Lion King, Once on This Island and Wicked. Next week, Avenue Q, Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, Dear Evan Hansen, Hamilton, Kinky Boots and The Play That Goes Wrong will be among those joining in the fundraising efforts. More shows will be added throughout the six-week campaign. Last year, 57 Broadway, Off-Broadway and national tours raised $6.4 million during the Easter Bonnet Competition fundraising.

In celebration of their fundraising efforts, performers from Broadway, Off-Broadway and national touring companies will share original songs and skits, as well as their unique bonnet designs, for two afternoons at the Minskoff Theatre (200 West 45th Street, New York City), home to Disney's The Lion King. Performances begin at 4:30 pm April 23 and 2 pm April 24. Awards will be presented to the best presentation and best bonnet design across both performances and to the top fundraisers from the preceding six weeks.

This year's Easter Bonnet Competition special guests and celebrity judges will be announced later this spring.

Since 1987, the 31 editions of the Easter Bonnet Competition have raised more than $75.2 million to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Advance tickets to Easter Bonnet Competition can be purchased online at broadwaycares.org or by calling 212.840.0770, ext. 229. VIP and Priority tickets are $375 and $250, respectively, and other tickets are available at $130, $50 and $30.

Gypsy of the Year is sponsored by The New York Times and United Airlines.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.



Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and the Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states.

For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org, at facebook.com/BCEFA, at instagram.com/BCEFA, at twitter.com/BCEFA and at youtube.com/BCEFA.

