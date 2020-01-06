Full Casting Announced For The West End Production Of PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL
The full cast has been announced for the West End production of Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL. Joining the previously announced Aimie Atkinson as 'Vivian Ward' and Danny Mac as 'Edward Lewis' are Rachael Wooding as 'Kit De Luca', Bob Harms as 'Happy Man/Mr Thompson', Neil McDermott as 'Philip Stuckey' and Mark Holden as 'James Morse'. Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL begins performances at the Piccadilly Theatre on 13 February 2020, where it will play for a strictly limited engagement.
The cast also includes Jemma Alexander, Andy Barke, Kimberly Blake, Katie Bradley, Oliver Brenin, Alex Charles, Olly Christopher, Ben Darcy, Daniel de Bourg, Hannah Ducharme, Nicholas Duncan, Paige Fenlon, Damon Gould, Alex Hammond, Antony Hewitt, Matt Jones, Serina Mathew, Katie Monks, Lily Wang, Joanna Woodward, and Charlotte Elisabeth Yorke.
PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL features original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, a book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton, it is directed and choreographed by the two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell.
Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee's international smash hit song 'Oh, Pretty Woman' which inspired one of the most beloved romantic comedy films of all time. Pretty Woman the film (produced by Arnon Milchan - New Regency Productions) was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990.
Atlantic Records' Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING) is produced by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and is now available on all DSP's.
PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has scenic design by David Rockwell, costumes by Tom Rogers from the original Broadway designs by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke. 101 Productions, Ltd are the Global General Management Consultant.
PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL had its world premiere at Chicago's Oriental Theatre in March 2018 before transferring to Broadway where it ran at the Nederlander Theatre. The German production opened in Hamburg at the Stage Theater an der Elbe on 29 September 2019 to rave reviews and the US tour will begin in September 2020.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld has learned that the Hello, Dolly! tour has canceled planned engagements in Toronto and Schenectady.... (read more)
THE COLOR PURPLE Actress Drops Legal Action Against Producer After Being Fired for 'Homophobic' Views
As BroadwayWorld reported in September, actress Oluwaseyi (Seyi) Omooba was removed from Leicester Curve and Birmingham Hippodrome's revival of musi... (read more)
FROZEN 2 Becomes the Highest-Grossing Animated Film of All Time
According to Variety, Disney's Frozen 2 is officially the highest-grossing animated film of all time!... (read more)
BWW Flashback: WAITRESS Is Closing Up Shop on Broadway Today
After nearly four years of opening up, Waitress is closing down on Broadway. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the musical will end its Broadway r... (read more)
Quiz: Test Your Knowledge Of Broadway In 2020!
With the new year officially upon us, we're giving your the chance to test just how much you know about the productions heading to Broadway in 2020 wi... (read more)
HAMILTON Ends Run in Chicago Today, January 5
Hamilton concludes its more than three year run in Chicago at Broadway In Chicago's CIBC Theatre today, January 5, 2020.... (read more)