Full Casting Announced For North American Tour Of CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

In celebration of Roald Dahl Day and the 50th anniversary of the original movie, the producers of Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY are thrilled to announce complete casting for the North American tour. The doors to Wonka's Factory will reopen when performances of the tour resume October 12 at The Landmark Theatre in Syracuse, NY.

Leading the cast as the extraordinary chocolate maker, Willy Wonka, is Cody Garcia, with Jackson Greenspan, William Goldsman, and Coleman Simmons alternating in the title role of Charlie Bucket.

They will be joined by Steve McCoy as Grandpa Joe, Claire Leyden as Mrs. Bucket, Audrey Belle Adams as Mrs. Gloop, Zakiya Baptiste as Violet Beauregarde, Katie Fay Francis as Mrs. Teavee, Scott Fuss as Mr. Salt, Branden R. Mangan as Mr. Beauregarde, Angela Palladini as Veruca Salt, Nic Mains as Augustus Gloop, Matthew Boyd Snyder as Mike Teavee.

Rounding out the cast, David Nick Alea, Bernie Baldassaro, Gina Daugherty, Nico DiPrimio, Nicole Hale, Camryn Hampton, Joe Hornberger, Fiona Claire Huber, Domanick Anton Hubbard, Melissa J. Hunt, Collin O'Neill, PJ Palmer, Jenna Brooke Scannelli, Lauren Soto, Luis Villar, and Nicole Zelka.

The hit Broadway musical features songs from the original film, including "Pure Imagination," "The Candy Man," and "I've Got a Golden Ticket," alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters from Hairspray.

A list of tour dates can be found at: www.CharlieOnTour.com/upcoming-tour-dates. Stayed tuned for additional dates to be announced.

Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY features direction by Matt Lenz, based on the national tour's original direction by three-time Tony Award®-winner Jack O'Brien, original music by Grammy®, Emmy®, and Tony Award®-winner Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Grammy® and Tony Award®-winners Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman, a book by Artistic Director of Edinburgh's Royal Lyceum Theatre David Greig, and based on original choreography by Tony Award®-nominee and Emmy Award®-winner Joshua Bergasse, and includes additional songs by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley from the 1971 Warner Bros. motion picture.

Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY features original scenic and costume design by five-time Tony Award®-nominee Mark Thompson, which has been recreated by Christine Peters; lighting design by four-time Tony Award®-nominee Japhy Weideman, sound design by Andrew Keister, projection design by Jeff Sugg, puppet and illusion design by Obie and Drama Desk Award-winner Basil Twist, hair & wig design by Campbell Young Associates / Luc Verschueren, and orchestrations by three-time Tony Award®-winner Doug Besterman.

Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY is produced by NETworks Presentations.

