Full Cast and Design Team Set for Premiere of IN THE HEIGHTS at The Muny

The Muny has announced its full cast and design team for In the Heights, the sixth show in the theatre's 106th season, which runs Aug. 9-15 on the James S. McDonnell Stage in Forest Park. This is the musical's Muny premiere.

“In the Heights is Lin-Manuel Miranda's first thrilling Broadway musical,” said Muny Artistic Director & Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. “Our exceptional cast and creative team are excited to premiere this show on our stage.”

Joining the previously announced Benji Santiago (Usnavi), Ariana Burks (Nina), Alex Joseph Grayson (Benny), Alysia Velez (Vanessa), Nancy Ticotin (Abuela Claudia), Miguel Gil (Sonny), Martín Solá (Kevin), Karmine Alers (Camila), Darilyn Castillo (Daniela) and Marlene Fernandez (Carla) are U.J. Mangune (Graffiti Pete) and Ángel Lozada (Standby for Usnavi). Members of the ensemble and swings include Marissa Barragán, Angelica Maria Beliard, Ixchel Cuellar, Ralphie Rivera De Jesús, Adriel Flete, Reyna Guerra, Emily Madigan, Sebastian Martinez, Eddie Martin Morales, José J. Muñoz, Matthew Rivera, Kiana Coryn Rodriguez, Francisco Javier Thurston and Alora Tonielle. The company will be joined by the Muny Kid and Teen Youth Ensemble.

The creative team for In the Heights is led by Director/Choreographer William Carlos Angulo, with Associate Choreographer Shani Talmor and Music Director/Conductor Roberto Sinha.

The design and production teams include Assistant Choreographer Matthew Rivera, Scenic Designer Arnel Sancianco, Costume Designer Leon Dobkowski, Lighting Designer Rob Denton, Co-sound Designers John Shivers and David Patridge, Video Designer Caite Hevner, Wig Designer Kelley Jordan and Production Stage Manager Jhanaë Bonnick.

The Telsey Office is the official casting partner of The Muny.

The Muny artistic staff includes Artistic Director & Executive Producer Mike Isaacson, Associate Artistic Director Michael Baxter, Director of Production Tracy Utzmyers and Music Supervisor Michael Horsley.

Principal Cast Bios

BENJI SANTIAGO (Usnavi) Born in Puerto Rico, Benji is an actor/singer/dancer based in New York City. Previous credits include Spring Awakening (Melchior, Vanguard Theater Company) and El Otro Oz (Scarecrow, The Forestburgh Playhouse). Santiago trained at Carnegie Mellon University School of Drama.

Ariana Burks (Nina) Stage credits: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Paramount Theatre, Marriott Theatre), Antigone, Gospel at Colonus (Court Theatre, The Getty), Children of Eden (Cadillac Palace Theatre), Spring Awakening (Porchlight Music Theatre), Urinetown (BoHo Theatre), The Nutcracker (The House Theatre), Hairspray (Paramount Theatre, Drury Lane Theatre), Wonderland: Alice's Rock & Roll Adventure (Chicago Children's Theatre), The Compass, Dance Nation (Steppenwolf), Trevor: The Musical, Next to Normal (Writers Theatre), Life After, A Christmas Carol (Goodman Theatre).

Alex Joseph Grayson (Benny) Broadway: Parade (revival, Grammy-nominated 2023 cast album), Into the Woods (revival), Girl From the North Country, A Bronx Tale. Off-Broadway: Toni Stone (Roundabout). NYC: Running Man (Lincoln Center Cast Album Project),Titanic, Parade (City Center). National tour: Once on This Island. Regional: Hair (The Old Globe), Camelot (Asolo Rep).

Alysia Velez (Vanessa) Broadway: Into the Woods (Rapunzel, 2022 revival, directed by Lear deBessonet). Off-Broadway: For You, Paige (Ensemble, directed by Emily Maltby and Maria Goulamhoussen). National tour: Into the Woods. Regional: Evita (Ensemble, u/s Eva/Mistress, Shakespeare Theatre Company). Film/TV: In the Heights (Salsa Dancer). Opera: Hansel and Gretel (Dew Fairy and Sandman, Magic City Opera). 2023 Grammy Award-winning cast album for Into the Woods. BM at Manhattan School of Music, musical theatre.

Nancy Ticotin (Abuela Claudia) Broadway: The King and I (Court Child), West Side Story (Consuelo, Anita, first revival), Jerome Robbins' Broadway (Anita, Tuptim), Damn Yankees (Lola), In the Heights (Camilla, Abuela, Daniela). Off-Broadway: Buena Vista Social Club (Omara), The View Upstairs (Inez). Regional: Half Time (Camilla, Paper Mill Playhouse), Destiny of Desire (Sister Sonia, Old Globe). Tour: On Your Feet! (Gloria Fajardo, first national). TV: Pose (Valeria), Blue Bloods (Mrs. Badilla), Taken (Salome), Law & Order (Detective Reina Perez, recurring), Law & Order: SVU (Cesaria Amaro, recurring).

Miguel Gil (Sonny) Broadway: Kimberly Akimbo (u/s Seth/Aaron/Martin). Regional: Bye Bye Birdie (Hugo, The Kennedy Center).

MARTÍN SOLÁ (Kevin) Muny: On Your Feet! Broadway: How to Dance in Ohio, On Your Feet!, The King and I, Coram Boy, La Bohème. The Public: Plays for the Plague Year, Miss You Like Hell, Giant. Other NY credits: New York Pops at Carnegie Hall, New York City Opera, NY City Center Encores!, The Roundabout, INTAR and more. TV/film: Archive 81 (Father Russo, Netflix), FBI (CBS), Law & Order: SVU (NBC), Benji's Hour. Martín wrote, directed and starred in the short May I Take it Your Plate, which garnered Best Film and Best Actor awards at both the International Puerto Rican Heritage and the New York City Downtown film festivals.

Karmine Alers (Camila) Muny: On Your Feet! (Ensemble). Broadway: Rent (Mimi) and On Your Feet! (original Broadway cast). National tour: Beetlejuice (Juno/Maxine). Regional: In The Heights (Camila, Milwaukee Repertory co-production), On Your Feet! (Fajardo, Phoenix Theatre), Scrooge (Christmas Past, ATC), Smokey Joe's Cafe, (Pattie, Fulton Theatre).

Darilyn Castillo (Daniela) An award-winning recording artist, her EP Constellation and Latin single Ella Y No Conmigo can be found on all streaming platforms. National tours: Hamilton (Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds in original, Peggy in the Puerto Rico, San Francisco and Philip companies), Disney's The Lion King (u/s Nala). Regional: Dream Hou$e (originated the role of Julia, Alliance Theatre, Long Wharf and Baltimore Center Stage), Once on This Island (Ti Moune, Meadow Brook Theatre). TV: The Crowded Room; And Just Like That; Law & Order: Organized Crime; the 74th, 75th and 76th Tony Awards; Boardwalk Empire. Film: Martyr of Gowanus, The Odd Year. Training: City College of NY, LAMDA.

MARLENE FERNANDEZ (Carla) played Carla in In the Heights at Stages St. Louis. She recently starred as Pamina in The Goodman Theatre's The Matchbox Magic Flute, director Mary Zimmerman's reimagining of the classic opera. She will reprise the role in the show's upcoming engagements at Shakespeare Theatre Company and Berkeley Rep. Marlene is a proud graduate of Penn State University's musical theatre program.

U.J. Mangune (Graffiti Pete) Favorite credits include Legally Blonde (Swing, Assistant Choreographer, The Muny), Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Swing, The Muny), South Pacific (Associate Choreographer, The REV Theatre), Newsies (Romeo, Village Theatre), Macklemore's And We Danced music video (featured dancer) and Amazon Prime Day (Choreographer, featured dancer). Choreography awards: BroadwayWorld Critic's Choice, Gypsy Rose Lee Award.

ÁNGEL LOZADA (Standby for Usnavi) Muny: Les Misérables (Montparnasse, Lesgles, Ensemble). Broadway: Bad Cinderella. Off-Broadway: Oratorio for Living Things (Lucille Lortel Award). Regional: Hair (Old Globe), Unmasked (Paper Mill Playhouse), West Side Story (Maltz Jupiter), Evita (Riverside Theatre), Jesus Christ Superstar (Chicago Lyric), On Your Feet! (Paper Mill Playhouse, Riverside Theatre), Evita (STC). TV: FBI Most Wanted, Jesus Christ Superstar Live (NBC).

About the Show

Before Hamilton, the visionary Lin-Manuel Miranda made a splash on Broadway with In the Heights, for which he wrote the music and lyrics; the musical's book is by Quiara Alegría Hudes. Set against the beats of salsa and hip-hop, it tells the story of Usnavi, who longs to pick up his roots and move away from Washington Heights, the tight-knit New York City neighborhood that shaped him. This vibrant show will fill your heart with its spellbinding choreography and infectious energy.

Performances of In the Heights begin at 8:15 p.m. nightly, Aug. 9-15. Tickets are on sale at muny.org, by calling MetroTix at (314) 534-1111 or at the Muny Box Office in Forest Park.

To learn more about the Muny production of In the Heights and the show's history, visit muny.org/in-the-heights.

Season 106 at The Muny also includes Waitress (July 30-Aug. 5) and Anything Goes (Aug. 19-25).

About The Muny

The Muny's mission is to enrich lives by producing exceptional musical theatre, accessible to all, while continuing its remarkable tradition in Forest Park. As the nation's oldest and largest outdoor musical theatre, we welcome more than 350,000 theatregoers each summer for seven world-class productions. Now celebrating 106 seasons in St. Louis, The Muny remains one of the premier institutions in musical theatre. For more information, visit muny.org.