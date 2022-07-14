Full Cast, Design and Production Teams Announced for Kyla Stone & Patti Murin Led LEGALLY BLONDE at The Muny

The Muny announced today its full cast, design and production teams for the wildly popular Legally Blonde The Musical, July 25 - 31, 2022.



"We're ready for a great, big pink evening of wit and fun," said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. "This extraordinary team and cast promises to create a production that will have us all saying 'ohmigod!'"



Joining the previously announced principal cast of Kyla Stone (Elle Woods), Fergie L. Phillipe (Emmett Forrest), Patti Murin (Paulette), Sean Allan Krill (Professor Callahan), Hayley Podschun (Brooke Wyndham), Kelsey Anne Brown (Margot), Gabi Campo (Serena), Kerri George (Enid), Khailah Johnson (Pilar) and Dan Tracy (Warner Huntington III) are Olivia Kaufmann (Vivienne Kensington), Mackenzie Bell (Standby for Paulette and Brooke Wyndham), Gregory Lee Rodriguez (Standby for Emmett Forrest) and Dave Schoonover (Standby for Professor Callahan).

Rounding out the company are Andrés Acosta, Angela Birchett, Veronica Sofia Burt, Shea Coffman, Taylor Marie Daniel, Abigail Isom, Sydney Jones, Emily Madigan, UJ Mangune, Alora Tonielle Martinez, Adelina Mitchell, Natalia Nieves-Melchor, Ben Nordstrom, Liam Pearce, Gabriel Reyes, Matt Rivera, Cristina Sastre, Rochelle Scudder, Christopher De'Shawn Tipps, Julien Valme and Ricky and Myrtle as Bruiser and Rufus. The company will also be joined by the Muny Teen youth ensemble.

As previously announced, Legally Blonde The Musical is directed by Maggie Burrows, choreographed by William Carlos Angulo, with associate chorographer Shanita Talmor, assistant choreographer UJ Mangune and music direction by Lon Hoyt.

The design team leading this production includes scenic design by Tim Mackabee, costume design by Leon Dobkowski, lighting design by Rob Denton, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Hannah Tran, wig design by Liz Printz, animals by William Berloni and production stage manager Matthew Lacey.

KYLA STONE (Elle Woods) is ecstatic to be making her Muny debut as little Miss Elle Woods! You may have seen her on tour as the first African American Anya in Anastasia or at the Hangar Theatre as Johanna in Sweeney Todd. Kyla graduated from Chapman University with a BFA in Theatre Performance and an emphasis in Women's Studies (Go Panthers!). Other favorite credits include 9 to 5 (Judy Bernly), Avenue Q (Gary Coleman) and The Who's Tommy (Acid Queen).

Fergie L. Philippe (Emmett Forrest) is thrilled to be returning to The Muny! Muny: Jesus Christ Superstar. Fergie currently stars as Hercules Mulligan and James Madison in Hamilton on Broadway. Other credits include Hamilton (Mulligan/Madison, national tour), Twelfth Night (Orsino, Arkansas Shakespeare), Violet (Flick, Heritage Theatre Festival), Parade (Jim Conley, Merry-Go-Round Playhouse) and Ragtime (Coalhouse Walker, PlayMakers Repertory).

Patti Murin (Paulette) is thrilled to be returning to The Muny, where she has appeared in Disney's The Little Mermaid (Ariel), Chicago (Roxie) and Holiday Inn (Linda Mason). She is best known for originating the role of Princess Anna in Disney's Frozen on Broadway. Other Broadway/National Tour credits include the title character in Lysistrata Jones, flying across the country by bubble as Glinda in Wicked and roller skating her way to Broadway in Xanadu (Euterpe). Off-Broadway: Love's Labour's Lost (Shakespeare in the Park), Fly By Night (Playwrights Horizons), Lady Be Good! (NY City Center Encores!). Almost Broadway: Nerds (Sally). TV: Hallmark Channel movies Love on Iceland, Holiday For Heroes and To Catch A Spy, and recurring roles on Chicago Med and Royal Pains.

Sean Allan Krill (Professor Callahan) Broadway: Jagged Little Pill (2020 Tony nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Musical), Honeymoon in Vegas, On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, Mamma Mia! Off-Broadway: Joan of Arc: Into the Fire and The Brother/Sister Plays (The Public Theater), A Civil War Christmas (New York Theatre Workshop), Hit the Wall (Barrow Street). Regional: Sense and Sensibility (The Old Globe, Craig Noel Award), Sideways (La Jolla Playhouse), The Hot L Baltimore (Steppenwolf), Hamlet and The Comedy of Errors (Chicago Shakespeare Theater). Tours: Thoroughly Modern Millie, Mamma Mia! TV: Dopesick, Godfather of Harlem, Search Party, Dr. Death, Mr. Robot, The Blacklist, Blue Bloods. Film: Intermedium.

Hayley Podschun (Brooke Wyndham) loves The Muny! Previous Muny credits: Smokey Joe's Cafe (Hayley), Gypsy (Dainty June), Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (Standby for Milly). Broadway: Wicked (Glinda, National Tour), Hello, Dolly!; Something Rotten, Chaplin (Mildred Harris), Anything Goes, Pal Joey, Sunday in the Park with George, Hairspray, The Sound of Music. Film/TV: Hairspray (Tammy), Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX on Hulu), The Blacklist (NBC), Louie (FX). Regional Favorites: Catch Me If You Can (Brenda, Arena Stage), Kinky Boots (Lauren, Sacramento Music Circus), Holiday Inn (Linda Mason, Paper Mill), Legally Blonde (Elle, Arvada Center), Peter Pan (Peter, Artpark), Royal Family of Broadway (Gwen, Barrington Stage) and more. Hayley is also a guest host on QVC for Zodiac Shoes.

Kelsey Anne Brown (Margot) is over the moon to be making her Muny debut in Legally Blonde! She was most recently seen in the world premiere of Freedom Rider (Joan, Alabama Shakespeare Festival, Crossroads Theatre), Once (Girl, Beck Center for the Arts), The Sound of Music (Liesl, Northern Stage), and Mamma Mia! (u/s Sophie, Ensemble, Idaho Shakespeare Festival/Great Lakes Theatre). BM in Music Theatre from Baldwin Wallace University.

Gabi Campo (Serena) is a Los Angeles native and is thrilled to make her Muny debut! Broadway: Beetlejuice (Miss Argentina), The Prom (u/s Emma and Alyssa), West Side Story (Consuelo, u/s Anita). Television: Billions, FBI: Most Wanted; Helpsters. Regional: In the Heights (Virginia Repertory), Evita (Bay Street Theater). BFA, Pace University.

Kerri George (Enid) is pumped to be making their Muny debut in Legally Blonde! They have previously been seen in The Neon Coven's Oscar at The Crown (Constance Wilde).

KHAILAH JOHNSON (Pilar) most recently starred in the CW series 4400 (Ladonna). Khailah is thrilled to return to The Muny after playing Rusty in Footloose in 2019. Other credits include The Colored Museum (Crossroads Theatre) and Broadway Princess Party (Tiana). She comes from a musically inclined family and was immersed in the world of theatre at a very early age. Khailah is a 2021 graduate of Carnegie Mellon University.

Olivia Kaufmann (Vivienne Kensington) Muny debut. Broadway: Mean Girls (Cady/Janis Standby, Janis). Regional: Hair (Sheila, Asolo Repertory Theatre).

Dan Tracy (Warner Huntington III) Muny debut! Broadway: Waitress. National tours: Kinky Boots (Harry), American Idiot (Tunny) and Jack O'Brien's The Sound of Music (Rolf). Select Regional: World Premiere of Gun & Powder (Signature Theatre). TV: Mrs. America (FX), One Bad Choice (MTV). Dan will be recurring on the upcoming FX miniseries, Class of '09, featured on the new Netflix show, The Watcher, and recently completed production on a pilot for HBO Max co-written by JJ Abrams. When Dan isn't acting, he's working as a director and editor with his production company, Pinecrest Creative. BFA, University of Michigan.

Mackenzie Bell (Standby for Paulette and Brooke Wyndham) Omigod you guys, Mackenzie is so excited to be back at The Muny. She appeared earlier this season in Chicago (Mona, u/s Velma) and in 2017's A Chorus Line (Val). Broadway: Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (Original Broadway Cast), Sunset Boulevard (Original Revival Cast), Pippin (Player, u/s Catherine, Fastrada, Berthe). First national tours: Jersey Boys (Lorraine), Flashdance. TV: Inventing Anna (Netflix), Fosse/Verdon (FX Network), performances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Today Show and The Tony Awards. Other favorite credits: Rent (Maureen, Casa Mañana), Chasing Rainbows (Gale Sondergaard, Paper Mill Playhouse), Moonshine: That Hee Haw Musical (Savana, Dallas Theater Center), The Wanderer (Paper Mill Playhouse), Carrie (Original off-Broadway Revival Cast). She holds a BFA from Elon University.

GREGORY LEE RODRIGUEZ (Standby for Emmett Forrest) A Boricua from the Bronx, he is overjoyed to be joining this iconic show and venue this season! Theatre: Working (Principal Role, Meadow Brook Theatre), Austen's Pride (Charles Bingley, The 5th Avenue), Flamingo Kid (Marvin, Ensemble, Hartford Stage).

Dave Schoonover (Standby for Professor Callahan) Muny: Pirates! National tours: Love Never Dies (u/s Phantom, Raoul, Gangle), White Christmas (Ralph Sheldrake, u/s Bob Wallace), Young Frankenstein (u/s Dr. Frankenstein), Cats (Rum Tum Tugger). Off-Broadway/NYC: Anyone Can Whistle (Carnegie Hall), Love Life (NY City Center Encores!), The Fantasticks (El Gallo Standby). Regional: Ever After (The Alliance), Harmony (The Ahmanson, The Alliance), Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, Unmasked: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber (Paper Mill Playhouse), Pirates! (Huntington Theatre Company), A Sign of the Times (Goodspeed, Delaware Theatre Company), Annie (Rooster, TUTS), Sweeney Todd (Pirelli, Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival), Parade (Governor Slaton, Merry-Go-Round), The Music Man (Harold Hill, Forestburgh Playhouse), White Christmas (Bob Wallace, Westchester Broadway), Young Frankenstein (Dr. Frankenstein, Ogunquit Playhouse), The Toxic Avenger (Toxie, The Hippodrome Theatre), Little Shop of Horrors (Orin, Arrow Rock Lyceum). BFA UWSP.

ABOUT THE SHOW:

"Omigod You Guys," Elle Woods returns! Based on the smash hit movie, Legally Blonde The Musical follows the transformation of Elle Woods from sorority sister to Harvard Law graduate. Her journey of determination, self-discovery and finding true love receives its first Muny production in 11 years. Complete with a chihuahua, a bulldog and a UPS guy, The Muny is ready to "Bend and Snap" for a great time!

