From Stage to Screen: Cynthia Erivo Gets Ready to Take on the Oscars

She's still here!

Anyone who stepped foot inside the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre between December 2015 and January 2017 knew that a star had been born. UK transplant Cynthia Erivo, who won a Tony Award in 2016 for her Broadway debut in The Color Purple, has been been going non-stop ever since, appearing on screen in both film and television over the last several years.

2020 Oscar Nominations:



Best Actress in a Leading Role: Harriet

Best Music (Original Song): "Stand Up" from Harriet

On opening night of The Color Purple, the Broadway newbie revealed how she went about performing a role as big as Celie, emotionally, vocally, and physically, eight times a week. "I invest in telling the truth. If I invest in telling the truth, one bit at a time, it becomes easier to do. If I were to take in on all at once, I would never be able to get through it. I have to take it one step at a time."

Erivo made the jump from stage to screen after the musical closed in 2017, making appearances in Widows and Bad Times at the El Royale. This season, the versatile actress has wowed critics and audiences alike in playing one of the most influential characters in American history- Harriet Tubman. "I was able to tell the story of an incredible woman, who I adore and admire." she told BroadwayWorld in October. "We were all there on one accord. Everyone was there for the one purpose of telling the story. We were there singularly. And that felt wonderful to be in chorus with everyone."

Now she is nominated for two Academy Awards for her work in the film. If Erivo takes home an Oscar in either category next weekend, she will make history as the youngest EGOT winner ever.

She told BroadwayWorld: "To receive two Oscar nominations for a film paying tribute to Harriet Tubman, a person whose heart and spirit are the embodiment of courage, makes this morning's news beyond anything I could have ever imagined. This is more than a dream come true. When I got the opportunity to play this incredible woman, I felt truly honored that Kasi and our producers saw fit to have me play the part; being asked to co-write and perform the song in the film was the icing on an already wonderful cake. I continue to feel overwhelmed with gratitude today to the Academy for recognizing my performance and our song 'Stand Up'."

Tune in to BroadwayWorld next Sunday night (8pm) as we bring you live updates from Hollywood's biggest night!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You