BWW TV Exclusive: Cynthia Erivo & Leslie Odom Jr. Open Up About HARRIET, Coming Back to Broadway & More!

Based on the thrilling and inspirational life of an iconic American freedom fighter, HARRIET (in theatres November 1), tells the extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman's escape from slavery and transformation into one of America's greatest heroes. Her courage, ingenuity, and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history.

Stars of the film, Tony winners Cynthia Erivo and Leslie Odom Jr., and their director Kasi Lemmons sat down with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to tell us all about their new roles, being reunited on screen, why they want to come back to Broadway, and so much more!

Erivo made her Broadway debut reprising her starring role as 'Celie' in the critically acclaimed revival of "The Color Purple." She first played the role in 2013 at London's Menier Chocolate Factory and her performance on Broadway earned her several awards, including the Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, a Grammy award as a principal soloist on original cast recording of "The Color Purple" (Best Musical Theater Album), a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program, the Drama Desk Award, Theatre World, and Outer Critics Circle Awards.

Leslie Odom, Jr. ascended to international renown by originating the role of Aaron Burr in the Broadway phenomenon Hamilton in 2016 for which he received a Tony® and GRAMMY® Award, generated hundreds of millions of streams, and earned multiple gold and platinum certifications. Later in 2016, his self-titled jazz debut bowed at #1 on the Soundscan Current and Traditional Jazz Charts. A year later, he returned to the top of multiple charts with the deluxe edition of Simply Christmas, which landed at #1 on the Soundscan and Billboard Jazz Charts. His extensive acting career encompasses everything from Smash, Law & Order: SVU, Gotham, Grey's Anatomy, House of Lies, and CSI: Miami to Red Tails and Murder On The Orient Express.





