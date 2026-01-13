Fresh Fruit Festival Unveils 2026 Mainstage Lineup And Final Call For Submissions

All Out Arts has announced the return of the Fresh Fruit Festival, New York City's landmark multidisciplinary LGBTQ+ arts celebration. Marking over two decades of "Fighting Prejudice Through the Arts," the 2026 festival will take place from Monday, April 20 through Sunday, May 3 at its long-time home, The Wild Project, in the heart of the East Village.

As the festival prepares for its April launch, organizers have issued a Final Call for Submissions. While the deadline for full-length plays is Monday, January 16, creators of Small Cast Shows and One-Acts have until January 30 to submit their work for consideration.

Apply here: freshfruitfestival.com/mainstage26-app/

The 2026 Mainstage Slate: A Preview of Resistance and Romance

This year's lineup showcases a diverse range of genres, from sci-fi melodrama to intimate memory plays. Already accepted productions include:

Quantum Gravity by Jude Cramer: A romantic, time-traveling adventure across iconic eras of queer history.

The Sloppy Abandon of Excavated Love by Dennis Bush: A modern discovery of a 1980s journal that entwines past and present passions.

A Perfect Map of Everything by Connor Geary: A cartographer's obsession with perfection draws the eyes of the world to his doorstep.

Sunbeam by K. Stanger: A musical exploration of faith and queerness set in a liminal mental space.

POZ by Mark Keller: A visiting production from Toronto chronicling a ten-year journey through HIV status via an epic bike ride.

The Fresh Fruit Short Play Section will also feature Hail Mary! by John Jamiel, a fraught memory play inspired by The Glass Menagerie; Wiley by Katherine McNair, a comedy on unlikely friendships; and more to be announced.

Originating from the 1991 mission of All Out Arts and officially founded in 2002 by Nick Curto and Carol Polcovar, the Fresh Fruit Festival has evolved into a year-round institution. Under the current leadership of Executive Director Louis Lopardi and Artistic Director Frank Calo, the festival serves as a vital "equal and opposite reaction" to political homophobia.

The festival's residency at The Wild Project (195 East 3rd Street), NYC's first fully "green" theater, underscores its commitment to innovation and community roots. Works premiered here have gone on to win prestigious GLAAD, BroadwayWorld, and Innovative Theatre Awards, solidifying the festival's role as a springboard for world-class queer talent.

Honoring Excellence: The "Fruitie" Awards

The season will conclude with the annual Fruitie Awards, celebrating the spirit of resilience. Key honors include the Harry Wieder Award for community service and the Passion Fruit Award for lifelong commitment to LGBTQ+ arts.