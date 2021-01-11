Nick Jonas Reportedly in Talks to Lead JERSEY BOYS Streamed Event
Jonas would portray Frankie Valli, lead singer of The Four Seasons.
According to a new report, recording artist and stage star Nick Jonas is in talks to lead a streaming event performance of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Jersey Boys.
The performance is expected to land on a streaming service, and is shaping up to be a "PG-13 undertaking."
Bohemian Rhapsody producer Graham King is speculated to be on board along with the show's lead Broadway producers the Dodgers and Frankie Valli and Bob Gaudio.
Nick Jonas made his Broadway debut leading the revival of How to Succeed In Business Without Really Trying. His other notable theatrical credits include the 25th anniversary concert of Les Miserables.
Nick is one third of pop sensation the Jonas Brothers and has also achieved critically-acclaimed solo success. He is a recipient of the Songwriters Hall of Fame's prestigious Hal David Starlight Award, Jonas co-wrote an original song titled "Home" for the movie Ferdinand, which was nominated for a 2018 Golden Globe in the category of "Best Original Song."
Recipient of Broadway's Tony, London's Olivier and Australia's Helpmann Awards for Best New Musical, JERSEY BOYS is the winner of 65 major awards and has been seen by over 27 million people worldwide.
They were just four guys from New Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect onstage, off stage it was a very different story-a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that's too good to be true.
The show is packed with their hits, including Beggin', Sherry, Walk Like A Man, December, 1963 (Oh What a Night), Big Girls Don't Cry, My Eyes Adored You, Let's Hang On (To What We've Got), Bye Bye Baby, Can't Take My Eyes Off You, Working My Way Back to You, Fallen Angel, Rag Doll and Who Loves You.
