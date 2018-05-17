Frankie Grande and Matt Doyle To Headline Broadway Sings For Pride's 'Revolution'

On Monday, June 18, 2018, the theater world and New York communities will come together for "Revolution!" Broadway Sings for Pride will premiere their 8th anniversary benefit concert at The Cutting Room in Manhattan. This event will be filled with singing (from pop to Broadway), stories, and surprises! The proceeds will benefit The Tyler Clementi Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to end online and offline bullying.

"Revolution" will be hosted by real-life couple Anthony Bowens (Pro Wrestler, Outsports, People.com) and Michael Pavano (Actor and Model). Most recently, the couple has founded Michael & Anthony on YouTube to a huge success which is seen all over the world.

The event will start at 7:30pm at The Cutting Room (44 E 32nd St, New York). Tickets can be purchased at www.BroadwaySingsForPride.com or https://tinyurl.com/bwaysingsrevolution.

Performers and speakers scheduled to appear: Frankie J. Grande (Television: Celebrity Big Brother U.K., MTV's America's Best Dance Crew, Broadway's Mamma Mia! & Rock of Ages), Matt Doyle (Broadway's Spring Awakening, War Horse, The Book of Mormon), Sam Donovan (Project Runway, Project Runway All Stars, fashion designer), the cast of Off-Broadway's Afterglow, Ellyn Marie Marsh (Pretty Woman The Musical, Kinky Boots), Kevin Smith Kirkwood (Broadway's Kinky Boots), Russell Fischer (Broadway's Jersey Boys), Daniel Errico (Best-selling children's book author), Adam B. Shapiro (HBO Film's The Normal Heart, Netflix's Master of None), Desmond is Amazing (10-year old award-winning LGBTQ activist, drag artist), Robbie Rozelle (Broadway Records), Shefik (Invocation, Interviewer & Producer), Rebecca Larkin (Broadway's South Pacific & Avenue Q), Eric Anthony Lopez (Phantom of the Opera UK, 25th Anniversary of Crazy For You at Lincoln Center), Lindsay Cherin (NJ Idol, A Night of Future Broadway Stars), Tym Moss (Singer, Actor, Stage Host, Producer) and many more! More casting will be announced shortly.

Charles Santoro will serve as the musical director, arranger and pianist. He will be joined by David Cinquegrana on guitar, Joe Mankin on bass guitar and John Ferrari on percussion. Neal Bennington will produce the event and Robert Miele will serve as technical director. "Revolution" is made possible with the generous sponsors of The Pierre Hotel, Tony Seker, Coloring Broadway. Makeup and hair services will be provided by: Amy Sue Nahhas, Emma Berley, Marisa Mircovich, Maria Di Marco, Rayna Weil.

REVOLUTION will begin at 7:30 PM at The Cutting Room (44 E 32nd St, between Park Ave and Madison Ave, New York, NY)

For tickets, reservations, and information visit:

www.BroadwaySingsForPride.com or https://tinyurl.com/bwaysingsrevolution

