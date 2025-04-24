Frank Vignola's GUITAR NIGHT Comes to The Birdland Theater April 30

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In celebration of International Jazz Day, the iconic Birdland Theater will present Frank Vignola's Guitar Night with an all-star lineup of jazz greats on Wednesday, April 30th at 8:30 PM (doors open at 7:30 PM). The evening will feature Frank Vignola alongside special guests Maria Muldaur and Pasquale Grasso, with Gary Mazzaroppi on bass and Rudy Peschauer on drums.

Taking place at Birdland Theater (315 West 44th Street, New York, NY 10036), this one-night-only performance brings together some of the most respected talents in jazz. Guitar virtuoso Frank Vignola, known for his dazzling technique and dynamic performances, welcomes the legendary and six-time GRAMMY nominee Maria Muldaur, whose bluesy voice and timeless presence have captivated audiences for decades, and the phenomenal Pasquale Grasso, whose technical brilliance is setting new standards in jazz guitar.

This night of music coincides with International Jazz Day, a global celebration that highlights jazz's role in uniting people across cultures. What better way to honor the spirit of jazz than with this unique gathering of talent in one of the world's most legendary venues?



Tickets and more information available HER