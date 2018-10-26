Frank Langella, Nathan Lane & More Will Present at Theater Hall of Fame Ceremony

Oct. 26, 2018  

The Theater Hall of Fame recently announced its 2018 Inductees, which include actors Rene Auberjonais, Christine Baranski, and Cicely Tyson; playwrights Maria Irene Fornes, David Henry Hwang, and Adrienne Kennedy; director Joe Mantello, and posthumously James Houghton.

The 48th Annual Theater Hall of Fame for Lifetime Achievement in the American Theater will be presented on Monday evening, November 12 at the Gershwin Theatre. Three-time Tony Award nominee and Theater Hall of Fame inductee, Dana Ivey, will be the Mistress of Ceremonies.

Presenters will include: Nathan Lane, Frank Langella, Vanessa Williams, Estelle Parsons, Lynne Meadow, and Mrs, James Houghton.

Founded in 1971 by James M. Nederlander, Earl Blackwell and Gerard Oestriecher, the Theater Hall of Fame's primary mission is to annually honor lifetime achievement in the American theatre. To be considered for the ballot, the theatre professional must have 25 years on Broadway and five major production credits or be an Off-Broadway or regional theatre founder or pioneer. The voters are United States theatre critics and drama editors.

Visit theaterhalloffame.org for more information.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

