Francis Cabrel Will Appear in Concert At Town Hall
Since his breakthrough in the 1970s, Francis Cabrel has been one of France's most treasured singer/songwriters.Beginning with such hits as "Petite Marie" and "Je l'aime à mourir" and continuing through the songs on multi-platinum recent albums like 'In extremis' (2015), Cabrel has married his abilities as a lyricist of great richness and sensitivity with an equally distinctive musical sensibility that merges the influences of American folk, country, and blues with France's chanson traditions. Cabrel's songs occupy a special place in the hearts of listeners all over the world, leading to career sales of over 25 million records. In 2016, Cabrel released 'L'In extremis tour,' a live album which is a testament to Cabrel's enduring mastery as a songwriter and performer as well as the warmth he always exudes when he takes the stage.
FRANCIS CABREL
Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 7:30PMThe Town Hall
23 W 43rd St,
New York, NY 10036
Pre-sale Tickets starts February 13th at 10AM - Code 'marie'
Onsale to general public starts February 14th at 10AM
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Netflix's 13 Film Adaptation is Accepting Video Audition Submissions
As BroadwayWorld previously announced, Neil Meron will produce a film adaptation of Jason Robert Brown's 2008 musical 13 for Netflix. Now, Meron has t... (read more)
Garrett Clayton, Daisy Eagan and Catherine Wadkins To Star in A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC in Los Angeles This May
The beloved musical A Little Night Music is getting a new Los Angeles production with an eye-catching cast, including Tony Award winner, Daisy Eagan, ... (read more)
Audra McDonald and Bobby Cannavale To Star In A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE at Williamstown Theater Festival
Five-time Tony Award-winner, Audra McDonald, will star opposite Bobby Cannavale in a revival of Tennessee Williams' A Streetcar Named Desire at Willia... (read more)
Marina Pires Will Make Broadway Debut as Jasmine ALADDIN; Ainsley Melham and Rodney Ingram Will Return!
Disney's Aladdin has announced new principal cast members ahead of the company's sixth anniversary. Ainsley Melham, star of the original Australian pr... (read more)
Broadway-Bound THE MUSIC MAN Will Hold Open Call for Winthrop Paroo
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, The Music Man is coming back to Broadway this fall, starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster. The production, dir... (read more)
SIX Announces Sixty Rush and Lottery Tickets For Every Preview Performance
Performances of SIX begin Thursday, February 13 and producers Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles and Kevin McCollum announced today a new i... (read more)
As BroadwayWorld previously announced, Neil Meron will produce a film adaptation of Jason Robert Brown's 2008 musical 13 for Netflix. Now, Meron has t... (read more)
Garrett Clayton, Daisy Eagan and Catherine Wadkins To Star in A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC in Los Angeles This May
The beloved musical A Little Night Music is getting a new Los Angeles production with an eye-catching cast, including Tony Award winner, Daisy Eagan, ... (read more)
Audra McDonald and Bobby Cannavale To Star In A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE at Williamstown Theater Festival
Five-time Tony Award-winner, Audra McDonald, will star opposite Bobby Cannavale in a revival of Tennessee Williams' A Streetcar Named Desire at Willia... (read more)
Marina Pires Will Make Broadway Debut as Jasmine ALADDIN; Ainsley Melham and Rodney Ingram Will Return!
Disney's Aladdin has announced new principal cast members ahead of the company's sixth anniversary. Ainsley Melham, star of the original Australian pr... (read more)
Broadway-Bound THE MUSIC MAN Will Hold Open Call for Winthrop Paroo
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, The Music Man is coming back to Broadway this fall, starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster. The production, dir... (read more)
SIX Announces Sixty Rush and Lottery Tickets For Every Preview Performance
Performances of SIX begin Thursday, February 13 and producers Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles and Kevin McCollum announced today a new i... (read more)