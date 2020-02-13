Francis Cabrel Will Appear in Concert At Town Hall

Since his breakthrough in the 1970s, Francis Cabrel has been one of France's most treasured singer/songwriters.

Beginning with such hits as "Petite Marie" and "Je l'aime à mourir" and continuing through the songs on multi-platinum recent albums like 'In extremis' (2015), Cabrel has married his abilities as a lyricist of great richness and sensitivity with an equally distinctive musical sensibility that merges the influences of American folk, country, and blues with France's chanson traditions.

Cabrel's songs occupy a special place in the hearts of listeners all over the world, leading to career sales of over 25 million records. In 2016, Cabrel released 'L'In extremis tour,' a live album which is a testament to Cabrel's enduring mastery as a songwriter and performer as well as the warmth he always exudes when he takes the stage.

FRANCIS CABRELWednesday, October 28, 2020 at 7:30PM

23 W 43rd St,New York, NY 10036

Pre-sale Tickets starts February 13th at 10AM - Code 'marie'

Onsale to general public starts February 14th at 10AM





