Fourth Concert Of Composers Concordance 10th Annual CompCord Festival, 'Science,' to Take Place

From May 1st to June 4th, Composers Concordance presents its 10th annual festival, entitled Science. Five concert programs feature new music compositions inspired by science's method, modes of inquiry, and breakthrough discoveries in various fields, as well as its celebrated researchers and objects of study. At an array of NYC venues, numerous fun premieres, virtuoso performances, and an eclectic range of styles, presented in quick tandem, remain empirically observable phenomena within the universe of the Composers Concordance series.

On May 28th at The Delancey, Heavy Metals spotlights new compositions in the genre as interpreted by the CompCord Metal Ensemble. Bringing music composition to a great NYC rock venue, Composers Concordance again cranks the volume and challenges composers to collaborate via its thematic programming.

The concerts will also be live-streamed on the Composers Concordance Facebook page.