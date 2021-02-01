Fosters Theatrical Artist Residency Announces The Spring Residency

Fosters Theatrical Artist Residency has announced their free virtual Spring Residency for playwrights, directors, and actors from April 18th-24th, 2021.

In the inaugural Spring Residency, Fosters will support one playwright, one director, and up to six actors as they more fully examine the playwright's new theatrical work. For three hours a day, Fosters will provide the participating artists a safe, empowering, virtual space, and dramaturgical guidance. Each artist will be mailed a Creative Context Box, a curated box filled with items and activities centered around providing dramaturgical grounding to the specific theatrical piece, as well as items to support the mental and physical well being of the artists during the week. As a pillar of Fosters' mission to elevate artists to their fullest evolution, the residency will also include daily guided meditation. The Residency is offered at no cost to the artists, but each artist does need to provide their own internet connection and device to log into the sessions. Through the Spring Residency, it is Fosters' goals that artists will become more connected with their own artistic voice as well as better understand the connection between their unique point of view on the world and its connection to their art. The Spring Residency is accepting applications through Feb 28th, 2021.

Fosters Theatrical Artist Residency is a non-profit corporation formed in August of 2020 to change how theatre is made. Fosters provides time, space, and resources in a supportive, equitable community to assist playwrights, directors, and actors in the creation of new theatrical work. Fosters strives to not only support the artists' work, but the artists themselves.

More information and applications for our Spring Residency can be found at www.fostersresidency.org