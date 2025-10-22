Foster Grant Unveils New WICKED: FOR GOOD Sunglasses Collection

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The eyewear brand Foster Grant has unveiled the second installment of its Wicked x Foster Grant collection, ahead of the upcoming release of Wicked: For Good this November. The two new styles are designed to complement four fan-favorite designs from the previous collection.

Available only while supplies last, the six styles channel the essence of the movie’s characters, Elphaba and Glinda. Included in this year’s limited collection are the styles from the debut line: "Glinda-fied", "Ozmopolitan," "Positively Green," and "Don’t Hide Your Magic." Joining the line-up for 2025 is "Bubble of Brilliance," a pink and blue colorway inspired by Glinda’s bubble, and "Find Your Courage," featuring green accents. Each of these new styles includes a wristlet with a matching cleaning cloth and ships in a black box featuring the pink and green foil logo.

“We know fans fell in love with our first Wicked x Foster Grant collection, so we’re thrilled to bring even more magic this year for the electrifying finale, Wicked: For Good,” said Mark Flanagan, Director of Product Development, Foster Grant. “The new styles reflect the core of Elphaba and Glinda, blending character-inspired design with trend-right details that fans can wear every day.”

The Wicked x Foster Grant collection is available now on FosterGrant.com, the Foster Grant Amazon storefront, and through other retailers including Walmart.com, Sanborns and MercadoLibre.com.

In addition to Foster Grant, Wicked For Good has partnered with numerous other brands on new products and merchandise, including Target, Walmart, Her Universe, BoxLunch, Ulta, and many more. Check out our comprehensive guide to all of the merchandise for the upcoming film!

Get tickets to see Wicked: For Good in theaters here.

Wicked: For Good, the conclusion of the film adaptation, picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. Other cast members include Tony-nominee Colman Domingo as the voice of the Cowardly Lion and Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) as the voice of Elphaba’s childhood nanny, Dulcibear.

Wicked: For Good is based on Act Two of the musical stage play with music and lyrics by composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz and book by Winnie Holzman, from the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire.

About Foster Grant

Foster Grant, one of the world’s leading over-the-counter eyewear brands, helps consumers celebrate their originality and style. Featuring stylish, innovative non-prescription reading glasses, sunglasses and optical frames, Foster Grant appeals to consumers of all ages to help them care for their eyes. FGX International dba Foster Grant, an EssilorLuxottica company, is a leading designer and marketer of nonprescription reading glasses, optical frames, and sunglasses with a portfolio of established, highly recognized eyewear brands, licenses and ecommerce channels. For more information, visit fgxi.com.