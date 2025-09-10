Fort Wayne Youtheatre Opens Season With DRACULA At Canterbury School

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fort Wayne Youtheatre, the fifth oldest youth theatre in the U.S., is kicking off its 2025–26 season with a chilling new production of Bram Stoker’s Dracula, adapted by Don Fleming. The 70-minute version will be staged at the new Canterbury School Fine Arts Center, running October 3–5, 2025.

The classic vampire story begins when Jonathan Harker travels to the Transylvania castle of Count Dracula, unleashing an ancient evil that spreads to London. The adaptation follows Dracula’s pursuit of Mina, the intervention of Van Helsing, and the epic battle that leads to the Count’s downfall.

The production features 20 youth actors and will be performed in the new black box theatre at Canterbury School. “We are staging the show in-the-round so that the audience will be all around with the stage in the center,” said Artistic Director Christopher J. Murphy. “With no one more than a few rows back, we’re aiming for an intimate and up-close spooky experience where ghouls may pop up behind you at any moment!”