Former Vanity Fair Editor Wayne Lawson Comes To INSPĪR CARNEGIE HILL As Part Of Its Series Celebrating Seniors

It's been a 'who's who' of famed octogenarians and nonagenarians inspiring residents recently at Click Here, where bold faced names have been making appearances for months, with an impressive lineup continuing through the summer and beyond.

The reason? The senior living residence has rolled out a series of talks focused on celebrating older adults who are still actively following their dreams, while in their 80s, 90s and beyond. Their stories are one of defying ageism and proving seniors can still pursue their passions.

The senior living community recently welcomed Broadway powerhouse and nine-time Tony Award winning producer, Manny Azenberg, who at 89 years young, charmed residents with tales about his storied career and various Broadway collaborations, as well as Jewish representation in the theater and the media. Famed private equity investor, Alan J. Patricof, who is currently the Co-founder and Chairperson of Primetime Partners, an early-stage venture capital fund focused on servicing the aging population, also recently spoke and noted that by 2030, people over the age of 60 will outnumber those under age 18, and consequently disused the importance of supporting caregivers. Last year, at age 88, Patricof attended Burning Man and was the oldest competitor to finish the New York City Marathon, his sixth.

“Our philosophy of vibrant, intentional living echoes loudly throughout all of our program offerings,” said Evan Rossi, director of resident experience. “Whether it is art and music, movement and mobility or taking time to laugh, life at Inspīr Carnegie Hill keeps our residents engaged and vital.”

Continuing the collaboration with influential seniors, on Thursday, June 8, former Vanity Fair Executive Literary Editor Wayne Lawson will regal residents at Inspīr Carnegie Hill with stories about his remarkable career. For more than three decades, he played a key role in defining Vanity Fair's voice and steering its coverage of everything from art and music to crime and scandal, politics, and world affairs.

Hired in 1982, he was one of six editors tasked with relaunching the publication and has edited some of the era's most acclaimed and interesting authors and holds the distinction of being the only staffer to have worked under all four editor-in-chiefs. For the debut issue, Lawson edited Gabriel García Márquez's novella Chronicle of a Death Foretold, and in his first year, he oversaw a two-part investigation of the trial of Nazi war criminal Klaus Barbie by Francine du Plessix Gray that won Vanity Fair its first National Magazine Award, for reporting.

He has also mentored countless rookie staffers, many of whom have risen to positions of leadership within the magazine and in the publishing industry at large.

Thursday, June 8, 2023, 4:00 p.m. EST

Inspīr Carnegie Hill

1802 2nd Ave, New York, NY

Between 93rd and 94th Streets

A 1954 Princeton graduate with an M.F.A. from the University of Iowa Writers' Workshop, Lawson moved to New York and began a decade-long career editing two encyclopedias for Grolier. In 1980 the novelist Jerzy Kosinski hired Lawson to help him polish The Devil Tree and Pinball. With his reputation mounting, Lawson was then hired as the ghostwriter for the silent-film star Gloria Swanson's best-selling memoir, Swanson on Swanson. He later found a home at The New York Times Book Review before signing on to the new Vanity Fair. For more than three decades, executive literary editor Lawson played a key role in defining Vanity Fair's voice and steering its coverage of everything from art and music to crime and scandal, politics, and world affairs.

