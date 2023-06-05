Former Vanity Fair Editor Wayne Lawson Comes To INSPĪR CARNEGIE HILL As Part Of Its Series Celebrating Seniors

Celebrates seniors still actively pursuing their dreams with special program featuring impressive lineup of luminaries.

By: Jun. 05, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD Will Embark on Tour in 2025 Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD Will Embark on Tour in 2025
HERE LIES LOVE On Broadway Responds To Opposition Over Use Of Pre-Recorded Music Photo 2 HERE LIES LOVE Responds To Opposition Over Use Of Pre-Recorded Music
SOME LIKE IT HOT, PARADE, and More Take Home 2023 Drama Desk Awards; Full List of Winners! Photo 3 SOME LIKE IT HOT, PARADE, and More Take Home 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Video: Josh Groban Is Full of Joy Over His Tony Nomination Photo 4 Video: Josh Groban Is Full of Joy Over His Tony Nomination

It's been a 'who's who' of famed octogenarians and nonagenarians inspiring residents recently at Click Here, where bold faced names have been making appearances for months, with an impressive lineup continuing through the summer and beyond.

The reason? The senior living residence has rolled out a series of talks focused on celebrating older adults who are still actively following their dreams, while in their 80s, 90s and beyond. Their stories are one of defying ageism and proving seniors can still pursue their passions.

The senior living community recently welcomed Broadway powerhouse and nine-time Tony Award winning producer, Manny Azenberg, who at 89 years young, charmed residents with tales about his storied career and various Broadway collaborations, as well as Jewish representation in the theater and the media. Famed private equity investor, Alan J. Patricof, who is currently the Co-founder and Chairperson of Primetime Partners, an early-stage venture capital fund focused on servicing the aging population, also recently spoke and noted that by 2030, people over the age of 60 will outnumber those under age 18, and consequently disused the importance of supporting caregivers. Last year, at age 88, Patricof attended Burning Man and was the oldest competitor to finish the New York City Marathon, his sixth.

“Our philosophy of vibrant, intentional living echoes loudly throughout all of our program offerings,” said Evan Rossi, director of resident experience. “Whether it is art and music, movement and mobility or taking time to laugh, life at Inspīr Carnegie Hill keeps our residents engaged and vital.”

Continuing the collaboration with influential seniors, on Thursday, June 8, former Vanity Fair Executive Literary Editor Wayne Lawson will regal residents at Inspīr Carnegie Hill with stories about his remarkable career. For more than three decades, he played a key role in defining Vanity Fair's voice and steering its coverage of everything from art and music to crime and scandal, politics, and world affairs. 

Hired in 1982, he was one of six editors tasked with relaunching the publication and has edited some of the era's most acclaimed and interesting authors and holds the distinction of being the only staffer to have worked under all four editor-in-chiefs. For the debut issue, Lawson edited Gabriel García Márquez's novella Chronicle of a Death Foretold, and in his first year, he oversaw a two-part investigation of the trial of Nazi war criminal Klaus Barbie by Francine du Plessix Gray that won Vanity Fair its first National Magazine Award, for reporting.

He has also mentored countless rookie staffers, many of whom have risen to positions of leadership within the magazine and in the publishing industry at large.

Thursday, June 8, 2023, 4:00 p.m. EST

Inspīr Carnegie Hill

1802 2nd Ave, New York, NY

Between 93rd and 94th Streets

 

 

A 1954 Princeton graduate with an M.F.A. from the University of Iowa Writers' Workshop, Lawson moved to New York and began a decade-long career editing two encyclopedias for Grolier. In 1980 the novelist Jerzy Kosinski hired Lawson to help him polish The Devil Tree and Pinball. With his reputation mounting, Lawson was then hired as the ghostwriter for the silent-film star Gloria Swanson's best-selling memoir, Swanson on Swanson. He later found a home at The New York Times Book Review before signing on to the new Vanity Fair. For more than three decades, executive literary editor Lawson played a key role in defining Vanity Fair's voice and steering its coverage of everything from art and music to crime and scandal, politics, and world affairs.

 

Inspīr is a new, luxury senior living brand offering a different approach to living for discerning seniors in urban markets. Inspīr is the convergence of luxury accommodations, exceptional hospitality, cutting-edge technology, whole-person wellness and world-class care. The brand's flagship senior living residence, Inspīr Carnegie Hill, is located at 1802 Second Avenue at 93rd Street, in the heart of New York City's Upper East Side. Inspīr Carnegie Hill boasts a masterfully designed building with state-of-the-art technology and 215 private residences customized to fit the needs of an aging population. The community offers assisted living, memory care and enhanced care options. Inspīr is developed by Maplewood Senior Living, in partnership with Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI). For more information, please call 646.907.1500 or visit Click Here.




RELATED STORIES

1
Reviews: Critics Visit DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Starring Kelli OHara & Brian dArcy James Photo
Reviews: Critics Visit DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Starring Kelli O'Hara & Brian d'Arcy James

Atlantic Theater Company presents the world premiere musical Days of Wine and Roses. Adapted from the 1962 film and original 1958 teleplay, the new musical features a book by Tony Award nominee Craig Lucas, music & lyrics by Tony Award winner Adam Guettel, and direction by Tony Award nominee Michael Greif. Read reviews for the new musical here!

2
Michael Lamont, Production Photographer And Broadway Actor, Dies At 76 Photo
Michael Lamont, Production Photographer And Broadway Actor, Dies At 76

It was announced today that Production Photographer and Broadway actor Michael Lamont died Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Los Angeles, California, after a battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was 76.

3
Video: See Ryan McCartan & More in WEST SIDE STORY in Chicago Photo
Video: See Ryan McCartan & More in WEST SIDE STORY in Chicago

Get a first look at Ryan McCartan, Kanisha Marie Feliciano, Brett Thiele, Amanda Castro, and Yurel Echezarreta in West Side Story at Lyric Opera of Chicago!

4
Video: Watch One Day More at Broadway Backwards 2023 Photo
Video: Watch 'One Day More' at Broadway Backwards 2023

Watch the performance of 'One Day More' from Broadway Backwards 2023!

More Hot Stories For You

Gavin Lee, Bradley Jaden, and More Join STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS at the Gielgud TheatreGavin Lee, Bradley Jaden, and More Join STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS at the Gielgud Theatre
Wake Up With BWW 6/6: Jason Arrow in HAMILTON International Tour, and More!Wake Up With BWW 6/6: Jason Arrow in HAMILTON International Tour, and More!
Review Roundup: Critics Visit DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Starring Kelli O'Hara & Brian d'Arcy JamesReview Roundup: Critics Visit DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Starring Kelli O'Hara & Brian d'Arcy James
Michael Lamont, Production Photographer And Broadway Actor, Dies At 76Michael Lamont, Production Photographer And Broadway Actor, Dies At 76

Videos

Video: Nikki Crawford Doesn't Want You to Judge Her FAT HAM Character Video Video: Nikki Crawford Doesn't Want You to Judge Her FAT HAM Character
Julia Lester Is Living Out Her Theatre Kid Dreams Video
Julia Lester Is Living Out Her Theatre Kid Dreams
How Colton Ryan Followed a Musical Theatre Blueprint to His Tony Nomination Video
How Colton Ryan Followed a Musical Theatre Blueprint to His Tony Nomination
Kevin Cahoon Opens Up About His 29-Year Journey to the Tonys Video
Kevin Cahoon Opens Up About His 29-Year Journey to the Tonys
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel FLEX
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PARADE

Recommended For You