Len Goodman, of STRICTLY COME DANCING and DANCING WITH THE STARS, Dies at the Age of 78

Former Strictly Come Dancing head judge Len Goodman has died at the age of 78, his manager has confirmed.

He died on Saturday at a hospice in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, surrounded by his family. He had had bone cancer.

Goodman featured on Strictly Come Dancing from its launch in 2004 until 2016. He also appeared on the US version of the show, Dancing With the Stars, from 2005 until 2022.

A statement from his manager, Jackie Gill, on Monday said: "It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78.

"A much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him."

Goodman began dancing at 19, winning the British Championships in his late 20s, after which he retired to become a professional judge and teacher.

Goodman, who was also a recipient of the Carl Alan Award in recognition of outstanding contributions to dance, was also the owner of the Goodman Academy, a dance school in Dartford, Kent.

Tim Davie, BBC director general, said: "Len Goodman was a wonderful, warm entertainer who was adored by millions.

"He appealed to all ages and felt like a member of everyone's family. Len was at the very heart of Strictly's success. He will be hugely missed by the public and his many friends and family."

Craid Revel Horwood has paid tribute to Goodman on Twitter, saying: "My heart and love go out to his lovely Sue and family. Len Goody Goodman is what I always called him and "It's a ten from Len & seveeeeern" will live with me forever. RIP Len"

Photo Credit: ABC/Raymond Liu