Follow Along with Next On Stage: Season 5 with BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag

The Top 15 contestants will be revealed on Friday, November 22, 2024.

By: Nov. 21, 2024
Follow Along with Next On Stage: Season 5 with BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag Image
Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students, is officially back for Season 5, and this season is bigger and better than ever!

What is Next On Stage? In Spring 2020, when Broadway was dark and student productions across the country were being canceled due to the COVID pandemic, BroadwayWorld saw an opportunity to shine a spotlight on young performers across the country who were otherwise sidelined. Next On Stage was born out of the hope of providing a platform for some of the outstanding talent that will grace the Broadway stages of the future. Since its launch, the series has enjoyed four seasons and showcased the voices of thousands of young people across the country.

We've invited high school and college-aged students to enter by submitting videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon. The public has voted for their favorites, and soon we'll find out who made the Top 15 in both the High School and College age groups. Tune in on Friday, November 20 at 7pm and 9pm to watch live and study up on this season's judges with Stage Mag!

Want to create a Stage Mag for you own show? To get started on your own program, visit https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com.




