Florida Rep's Arcade Theatre Suffers Damage From Hurricane Ian; How to Help!

Florida Repertory Theatre has suffered flooding due to Hurricane Ian, which caused damage to its equipment, furniture, carpet, and more. A cleanup effort is currently underway but the "cost to repair is daunting", according to Tweets.

The theatre released a statement: "The water was waist-high in the hallways outside the lobby of Florida Rep's Historic Arcade Theatre, and inside the 398-seat space, water was gushing into the orchestra pit. When the storm moved north, the water receded. What it left behind, however, was a thick layer of mud along with water-logged carpets, furniture, and equipment throughout the company's first floor facilities."

Five days prior to the storm, on September 23rd, Florida Rep had kicked off its 25th anniversary season with the opening of "Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill," by Lanie Robertson. On September 27th, in an abundance of caution, Florida Rep canceled the week's performances in anticipation of the storm. "Lady Day" will resume on Friday, October 14 in a neighboring theatre space.

To donate to the cleanup and repair efforts, visit www.floridarep.org/donate/.

The theatre revealed photos and video footage of the damage on Twitter, see below:

Flooded Regional Theatre needs help after waist-high Hurricane Ian surge waters filled its first-floor facilities. Recovery is underway; cost to repair is daunting. Local supporters were also impacted, so we need help from outside SWFL and welcome media interviews. See comments. pic.twitter.com/BHweON32Ib - Florida Rep Theatre (@FloridaRep) October 12, 2022

When the storm waters receded, a thick layer of mud along with water-logged carpets, furniture, and equipment throughout the company's first floor facilities was left behind. "Lady Day" production paused, then moved to temporary venue while clean-up continues at Historic Theatre. pic.twitter.com/sO0pogdKGq - Florida Rep Theatre (@FloridaRep) October 12, 2022

Artistic Director is ready and willing to be interviewed. Hope to get message out to 100s of guest artists, theatre designers/craftsmen, and interns who have worked with us over the past 25 years, plus any theatre lovers & supporters who may be able to help. pic.twitter.com/VwhTPngPKd - Florida Rep Theatre (@FloridaRep) October 12, 2022