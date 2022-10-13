Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Florida Rep's Arcade Theatre Suffers Damage From Hurricane Ian; How to Help!

The theatre's production of “Lady Day” will resume on Friday, October 14 in a neighboring theatre space.

Oct. 13, 2022  

Florida Repertory Theatre has suffered flooding due to Hurricane Ian, which caused damage to its equipment, furniture, carpet, and more. A cleanup effort is currently underway but the "cost to repair is daunting", according to Tweets.

The theatre released a statement: "The water was waist-high in the hallways outside the lobby of Florida Rep's Historic Arcade Theatre, and inside the 398-seat space, water was gushing into the orchestra pit. When the storm moved north, the water receded. What it left behind, however, was a thick layer of mud along with water-logged carpets, furniture, and equipment throughout the company's first floor facilities."

Five days prior to the storm, on September 23rd, Florida Rep had kicked off its 25th anniversary season with the opening of "Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill," by Lanie Robertson. On September 27th, in an abundance of caution, Florida Rep canceled the week's performances in anticipation of the storm. "Lady Day" will resume on Friday, October 14 in a neighboring theatre space.

To donate to the cleanup and repair efforts, visit www.floridarep.org/donate/.

The theatre revealed photos and video footage of the damage on Twitter, see below:

