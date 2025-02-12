First Listen: MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Stars Darren Criss and Helen J Shen Are 'Hitting the Road'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway's newest love story, Maybe Happy Ending, will release its original Broadway cast recording this spring. The show dropped a first listen on social media today, featuring stars Darren Criss and Helen J Shen. Get a first listen below!

The Original Cast Broadway Recording of Maybe Happy Ending will feature the musical comedy’s score by Will Aronson and Hue Park. The Original Broadway Cast Recording will be released in the spring of 2025, with exact release date to be announced soon.

About MAYBE HAPPY ENDING

Maybe Happy Ending has finally gotten its own happy ending. The new romantic musical comedy arrived on Broadway at last, starring Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Darren Criss and Helen J Shen in her Broadway debut. Maybe Happy Ending is the offbeat and captivating story of two outcasts near the end of their warranty who discover that even robots can be swept off their feet.