 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Final WICKED: FOR GOOD Trailer to Drop on Wednesday

The announcement of the new preview comes just two months before the film is released in theaters on November 21.

By: Sep. 21, 2025
Click Here for More on WICKED Film
Final WICKED: FOR GOOD Trailer to Drop on Wednesday Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The final trailer for Wicked: For Good has been confirmed to drop this Wednesday, September 24. The announcement of the new preview comes just two months before the film is released in theaters on November 21. The first trailer for the conclusion of the two-part movie musical was released in June.

The announcement for the new trailer was made on social media Sunday morning, showing Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in costume as Elphaba and Glinda, respectively. They can be heard singing "For Good" in the video.

Part 1 of the Wicked movie received 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. The film won 2 awards at the ceremony: Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part, released in 2024, is now available to stream on Peacock.



Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Hamilton
100 ratings

Hamilton
Moulin Rouge!
122 ratings

Moulin Rouge!
The Lion King
76 ratings

The Lion King
Art
23 ratings

Art

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile

BWW Merch Shop - Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a Wicked Unisex Defy Gravity Long Sleeve
Wicked Unisex Defy Gravity Long Sleeve
Buy a Wicked Fitted Chance to Fly Tank
Wicked Fitted Chance to Fly Tank
Buy a Wicked Fade Keyart Tee
Wicked Fade Keyart Tee
Buy a Wicked Green Button Set
Wicked Green Button Set

Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Shop Merch
Powered by

Videos