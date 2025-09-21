Final WICKED: FOR GOOD Trailer to Drop on Wednesday

The announcement of the new preview comes just two months before the film is released in theaters on November 21.
The final trailer for Wicked: For Good has been confirmed to drop this Wednesday, September 24. The announcement of the new preview comes just two months before the film is released in theaters on November 21. The first trailer for the conclusion of the two-part movie musical was released in June.
The announcement for the new trailer was made on social media Sunday morning, showing Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in costume as Elphaba and Glinda, respectively. They can be heard singing "For Good" in the video.
Wicked: For Good Final Trailer Wednesday ✨ pic.twitter.com/NLlGSdXxpJ— Wicked: For Good (@wickedmovie) September 21, 2025
Part 1 of the Wicked movie received 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. The film won 2 awards at the ceremony: Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.
Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part, released in 2024, is now available to stream on Peacock.