Final Three Weeks to Catch Carey Mulligan in GIRLS & BOYS

Three weeks remain to catch BAFTA Award winner and Academy & Tony Award nominee Carey Mulligan (Skylight, An Education) on stage in Girls & Boys, the shattering new play by Tony Award winner Dennis Kelly (Matilda The Musical, Taking Care of Baby) and directed by Olivier Award winner Lyndsey Turner (Machinal, Chimerica). The production was recently extended and will now play through Sunday, July 22 at the Minetta Lane Theatre (18 Minetta Lane, between MacDougal & 6th Avenue - one block south of W. 3rd Street).

Audible, Inc., the world's largest seller and producer of downloadable audiobooks and other spoken-word entertainment, produces the limited engagement at the Minetta Lane Theatre, Audible's creative home for live performances in New York, following its critically acclaimed world premiere earlier this spring at The Royal Court Theatre in London. Audible also recorded Carey Mulligan's acclaimed performance for release as an audio play, extending its reach to millions of listeners around the world. The audio play is now available for download HERE.

They met at an airport and fell for each other. But in time, they would meet their fate as it all falls apart. A pulse-pounding new play from Tony Award-winning playwright Dennis Kelly and directed by Olivier Award winner Lyndsey Turner takes you on a journey that is at once hilarious, gripping and heartbreaking. Don't miss this one-woman masterpiece starring BAFTA Award winner and Academy & Tony Award nominee Carey Mulligan.

The creative team for Girls & Boys includes Es Devlin (set design), Jack Galloway (costume design), Luke Halls (video design), Oliver Fenwick (lighting design), David McSeveney (sound design), and Joseph Alford (movement).

Tickets for Girls & Boys are available through Ticketmaster.com, by calling 1-800-982-2787, and in-person at the Minetta Lane Theatre box office (18 Minetta Lane, between MacDougal & 6th Avenue - one block south of W. 3rd Street). For current box office hours, please visit www.minettalanenyc.com.

Audible listeners have exclusive access to discounted $69 tickets for this production of Girls & Boys. Offer code and offer details are available on www.audible.com/theater.

Each day beginning at 10:00am, a limited amount of rush tickets for Girls & Boys will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Rush tickets will be sold exclusively by TodayTix for $30. To gain access to rush tickets, ticket-buyers must download the TodayTix app and unlock the functionality by sharing on their Facebook or Twitter pages. Tickets will be available for pick up at the Minetta Lane Theatre box office. Mobile rush concludes when inventory has sold out or two hours before the performance.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

THROUGH JULY 1: Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8PM; Matinees on Saturday at 2PM and Sunday at 3PM.

WEEK OF JULY 2 - JULY 8: Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8PM; Matinees on Wednesday and Sunday at 3PM, and Thursday and Saturday at 2PM.

WEEKS OF JULY 9 - JULY 22: Tuesday-Saturday at 8PM; Matinees on Wednesday and Saturday at 2PM and Sunday at 3PM.

