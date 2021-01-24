Final Lineup Announced For SAVE BIRDLAND: A Celebration Of Music, History, And Community

The fundraising campaign for Birdland Jazz Club will conclude on January 24th with a free streaming concert titled Save Birdland: A Celebration of Music, History and Community.

The final lineup includes Monty Alexander, Lucie Arnaz, Iain Armitage, Jacqueline Arnold, Kenneth Ascher, Colleen Ballinger, Erich Bergen, John Bucchino, Stephanie J. Block, Matthew Broderick, Scott Bradlee, Brenda Braxton, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Ken Burns, Gunhild Carling & Her Darlings, Ron Carter, Jim Caruso, Desmond Child, Peter Cincotti, The Emmett Cohen Trio, George Coleman, Ravi Coltrane, Elvis Costello, Tom D'Angora, Michael D'Angora, Jeff Daniels, Django Festival Allstars, Clive Davis, Diana DeGarmo, Aisha de Haas, Natalie Douglas, Michelle Dowdy, Christine Ebersole, Kurt Elling, Kevin Eubanks, Giancarlo Esposito, Morgan Fairchild, Whoopi Goldberg, Mandy Gonzalez, Deidre Goodwin, Tim Guinee, Amanda Green, Julie Halston, John Heginbotham, Stephen Henderson, Sara Hickman, Perez Hilton, Clint Holmes, Sunny Holiday, Demetia Hopkins-Greene, Joe Iconis and Family, Sheila Jordan, Hilary Kole, Stacey Kent,Tory Kittles, Amy Hillner Larsen, Warren Leight, Amanda Lopez, Melissa Leo, Norm Lewis, Tzi Ma, The Manhattan Transfer, Wynton Marsalis, Lauren Marcus, Karen Mason, Marilyn Maye, Audra McDonald, Jane Monheit, Susie Mosher, Anson Mount, Bebe Neuwirth, Leslie Odom, Jr., Arturo O'Farrill Quintet, Mandy Patinkin, Christine Pedi, Wendell Pierce, John Pizzarelli, Martha Plimpton, Randy Rainbow, Chita Rivera, Justin "Squigs" Robertson, Mercedes Ruehl, Catherine Russell, Tom Seals, Victoria Shaw, Steve Smith,Dee Snider, Sting, NYC Comptroller Scott Stringer, Billy Stritch, Veronica Swift, Mary Testa, Steve Tyrell, Lillias White, Frank Wildhorn, Steve Wilson, Amra-Faye Wright, Ace Young, Karen Ziemba, Glenn Zaleski, along with owner Gianni Valenti and remarks from President Bill Clinton.

The producers started a GoFundMe to raise the needed funds to erase the debts incurred over 2020 and ensure a path to move forward into the new year. In just two weeks, with the help of fans of the venue from all over the world, they have raised over $250,000. In anticipation of the big concert, Birdland's long-time owner Gianni Valenti says, "It doesn't happen often, but words fail me. The love and support the community has shown to me and Birdland has filled me with absolute awe. When you're in the middle of carrying on day-to-day business, you forget that you might be making a difference. But Birdland has clearly done that for thousands of people, and I'm so proud."

An essential part of jazz history, the club opened in 1949 on 52 Street just west of Broadway. Count Basie and his Smokin' Big Band made Birdland their NY headquarters, John Coltrane's Classic Quartet recorded the album "Live at Birdland," DJ "Symphony Sid" Torin made a name for himself broadcasting live from the club, and within its first five years 1,400,000 people paid the $1.50 admission to listen to some of the greatest musicians in the world. Stars like Marilyn Monroe and Ava Gardner would frequent the club to hear Dizzy Gillespie, Thelonius Monk, Miles Davis, Billie Holiday, Sarah Vaughan and many more. But as rock and roll emerged, the club found itself losing popularity and was forced to close its doors.

In 1986, the club reemerged when Doris Parker, Charlie Parker's widow, convinced restaurateur Gianni Valenti to reimagine the club for the current jazz scene. Just steps from Broadway, the club has not only hosted jazz legends like Tony Bennett, Diana Krall, Harry Connick, Jr, and Tito Puente, but hosted many Broadway performers as well. With Jim Caruso's popular Monday night show, "Cast Party," the venue has been delighting audiences with performances from the likes of Liza Minnelli and Chita Rivera to comedienne Miranda Sings. When Birdland Theater, a second performance space, opened on the lower level two years ago, a more diverse array of musical styles was added to the schedule. However, with its broad roster of musicians and performers Birdland still remains "The Jazz Corner of The World."

Save Birdland Concert: A Celebration of Music, History and Community will stream free of charge beginning at 7pm EST on Sunday, January 24 at www.SaveBirdland.com. The event will feature a selection of classic jazz, reimagined standards, stories, greetings, and Birdland memories from an ever-growing roster of talent.

Donations to Save Birdland can be made now or during the event at https://gofund.me/021743b5.