Final Chance To Vote For The 19th Annual Theatre Fans' Choice Awards - SIX Leads Best Ensemble & Best Musical, THE MUSIC MAN Leads Best Revival & More!

This is the final chance to vote for the 19th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards! The Theatre Fans' Choice Awards are the biggest New York Theatre Awards, where YOU, the fans, get to have your say.

Awards season is in full swing with critics, press, and industry members all having their chances to nominate and vote - now it's the fans' turn.

Now in our 19th year, the Theater Fans' Choice Awards are the largest fan based awards of their kind. Open to anyone to vote, we're excited to present a full slate of eligible nominees in categories that both mirror the popular critical awards, as well as fan favorite categories for Best Tour, Ensemble and Off Broadway shows.

Each year we've set new records on the numbers of votes, and we're looking forward to another record year.

Voting will end at 11:59 PM ET on Friday, June 3rd, 2022.

There's 2 days to go!

So, without any further delay, click here to vote!

Best Book of a Musical

Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss - SIX - 39%

Michael R. Jackson - A Strange Loop - 18%

Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz, Babaloo Mandel - Mr. Saturday Night - 15%

Best Choreography

Carrie-Anne Ingrouille - SIX - 29%

Warren Carlyle - Music Man (The) - 24%

Christopher Wheeldon, Rich + Tone Talauega - MJ The Musical - 18%

Best Costume Design

Gabriella Slade - SIX - 40%

Santo Loquasto - Music Man (The) - 13%

Susan Hilferty - Funny Girl - 7%

Best Direction of a Musical

Lucy Moss, Jamie Armitage - SIX - 32%

Marianne Elliott - Company - 15%

Jerry Zaks - Music Man (The) - 15%

Best Direction of a Play

Susan Stroman - POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive - 15%

Camille A. Brown - for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf - 12%

Scott Ellis - Take Me Out - 11%

Best Ensemble

SIX - 35%

Music Man (The) - 17%

Company - 11%

Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Matt Doyle - Company - 15%

Jared Grimes - Funny Girl - 11%

Benjamin Pajak - The Music Man - 10%

Best Featured Actor in a Play

Darren Criss - American Buffalo - 19%

Jesse Williams - Take Me Out - 14%

Jesse Tyler Ferguson - Take Me Out - 13%

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Patti LuPone - Company - 23%

Jane Lynch - Funny Girl - 18%

Shoshana Bean - Mr. Saturday Night - 7%

Best Featured Actress in a Play

Jessie Mueller - Minutes (The) - 11%

Amber Gray - Macbeth - 11%

Vanessa Williams - POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive - 10%

Best Leading Actor in a Musical

Hugh Jackman - Music Man (The) - 37%

Ramin Karimloo - Funny Girl - 12%

Myles Frost - MJ The Musical - 12%

Best Leading Actor in a Play

Sam Rockwell - American Buffalo - 21%

Daniel Craig - Macbeth - 20%

Matthew Broderick - Plaza Suite - 18%

Best Leading Actress in a Musical

Sutton Foster - Music Man (The) - 25%

Samantha Pauly - SIX - 16%

Beanie Feldstein - Funny Girl - 10%

Best Leading Actress in a Play

Sarah Jessica Parker - Plaza Suite - 30%

Debra Messing - Birthday Candles - 17%

Ruth Negga - Macbeth - 14%

Best Lighting Design

Tim Deiling - SIX - 32%

Natasha Katz - MJ The Musical - 10%

Brian MacDevitt - Music Man (The) - 8%

Best Long-Running Broadway Show

Hamilton - 19%

Wicked - 18%

Hadestown - 11%

Best Musical

SIX - 46%

A Strange Loop - 14%

MJ The Musical - 13%

Best Off-Broadway Musical

Harmony - National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene - 44%

Assassins - Classic Stage Company - 16%

SUFFS - Public Theater - 10%

Best Off-Broadway Play

Cyrano de Bergerac - Brooklyn Academy of Music - 20%

Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 - Signature Theatre - 8%

The Alchemist - Red Bull Theatre - 7%

Best Orchestrations

Tom Curran - SIX - 35%

Jonathan Tunick - Music Man (The) - 16%

David Holcenberg, Jason Michael Webb - MJ The Musical - 10%

Best Play

POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive - 36%

Lehman Trilogy (The) - 13%

Minutes (The) - 10%

Best Return Engagement

Waitress - 63%

Springsteen on Broadway - 12%

Freestyle Love Supreme - 9%

Best Revival of a Musical

Music Man (The) - 36%

Company - 34%

Funny Girl - 22%

Best Revival of a Play

Take Me Out - 23%

for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf - 22%

Macbeth - 17%

Best Scenic Design

Emma Bailey - SIX - 21%

Santo Loquasto - Music Man (The) - 12%

Bunny Christie - Company - 11%

Best Score

Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss - SIX - 55%

Michael R. Jackson - A Strange Loop - 13%

Jason Robert Brown (music); Amanda Green (lyrics) - Mr. Saturday Night - 8%

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Paul Gatehouse - SIX - 39%

Scott Lehrer - Music Man (The) - 14%

Gareth Owen - MJ The Musical - 12%

Best Sound Design of a Play

Jessica Paz - POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive - 15%

Bray Poor - Take Me Out - 12%

Mikaal Sulaiman - Macbeth - 11%

Best Touring Production

Six - 15%

Hamilton - 11%

Hadestown - 7%