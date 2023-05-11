Final Block Of Tickets On Sale For BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Celebration Concert Benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

The evening will feature performances and appearances from Nick Adams, Shoshana Bean, Laura Benanti, Jenn Colella and more.

A final block of tickets is now available for BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids!

The evening will feature performances and appearances from Broadway stars including Nick Adams, Shoshana Bean, Laura Benanti, Liz Callaway, Mario Cantone, Jenn Colella, Kurt Domoney, Eden Espinosa, Myles Frost, Debbie Gibson, Olivia Elease Hardy, Brittney Johnson, Constantine Maroulis, Donna McKechie, Orfeh, Hugh Panaro, Randy Rainbow, Marc Shaiman, Chris Sieber, Blair St. Clair, Paulo Szot, Elizabeth Teeter, Natalie Toro, Jessica Vosk, and Josh Walden.

BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Celebration Concert will be hosted by Tony Award-Winning Broadway legend Chita Rivera, along with her longtime friend, BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge. The festivities will take place on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at the iconic Sony Hall (235 W 46th St., NY, NY), in the heart of Broadway's theatre district. Tickets for the event are now on sale at Click Here.

BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Celebration Concert creative team includes direction by Broadway veteran, longtime friend and occasional BroadwayWorld contributor Richard Jay-Alexander, choreographers Baayork Lee and Kyle Garvin, and Richard's frequent collaborator, musical director Kevin Stites, with Nellie Beavers serving as Executive Producer.

About BroadwayWorld

Based in New York City, BroadwayWorld.com launched in 2003 and is now the largest theatre site on the Internet covering Broadway, Off-Broadway, regional and international theatre, including the West End. Reaching over six million monthly visitors in 100 US cities and 45 countries, BroadwayWorld delivers complete up-to-the-minute theatre news, in-depth interviews, extraordinary photo coverage, entertaining video features, lively message boards, ticket discounts, reviews, and more.

As an industry leader in all things live entertainment, the site's coverage includes TV, Film, Streaming, Movies, Music, Concerts, Opera, Dance, Classical Music and more with exclusive features for industry professionals and ticket-buyers.

For the latest updates and news, follow BroadwayWorld on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.




RELATED STORIES

Nick Mohammed to Present NICK MOHAMMED IS MR. SWALLOW in NY Photo
Nick Mohammed to Present NICK MOHAMMED IS MR. SWALLOW in NY

Nick Mohammed, double Emmy Award-nominee and star of Apple TV’s “Ted Lasso,” will make his United States live performance debut on Friday, June 2, 2023 when he brings his critically acclaimed alter ego Mr. Swallow to NYC’s Town Hall. Learn how to purchase tickets!

PLAYWRIGHTS WELCOME National Ticketing Initiative to Relaunch Photo
PLAYWRIGHTS WELCOME National Ticketing Initiative to Relaunch

Concord Theatricals and The Dramatists Guild of America are relaunching their Playwrights Welcome program.

Joanna JoJo Levesque & Derek Klena Extend Runs in MOULIN ROUGE! Photo
Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque & Derek Klena Extend Runs in MOULIN ROUGE!

Platinum-selling artist Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque and Tony Award nominee Derek Klena have extended their run as Satine and Christian, respectively, in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Learn how to purchase tickets!

Mientus, Alabado & Ricketts to Star in TICK, TICK...BOOM! at BCP Photo
Mientus, Alabado & Ricketts to Star in TICK, TICK...BOOM! at BCP

Andy Mientus (“Spring Awakening”), Krystina Alabado (“Mean Girls”) and Noah J. Ricketts (“Disney’s Frozen”) will star in a new production of Jonathan Larson’s “Tick, Tick … Boom!” as part of Bucks County Playhouse’s 2023 Season. 


