Filthy Gorgeous Valentine's Burlesque Comes to Le Poisson Rouge
Join Hostess Shelly the Singing Siren Watson and a bevy of burlesque beauties, Thursday February 14th at Le Poisson Rouge for the Filthy Gorgeous Burlesque Valentines Spectacular!
Live jazz music with Queen Esther, and steamy burlesque & circus performances by Miss Coney Island 2017, Tiger Bay, the cat who comes when you call Puss N Boots, the bendiest boy in burlesque, Topher Bousquet, the Asian Sexsation, Calamity Chang, The Chocolate Charmer of Burlesque, Samson Night, the one woman riot, Minnie Tonka, The problem you wish you had, Qualms Galore! Plus DJ Momotaro, , Madame Brassiere & Teasy Roosevelt
$70 Filthy Gorgeous VIP , $80 at the door (only 24 tickets available), Tables 30, 40, 50 (early entry, no waiting in line and greeting by Filthy Gorgeous hostess, photo on stage with Filthy Gorgeous Cast at curtain call)
For more information visit www.lpr.com.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
A new video has surfaced from behind the scenes of the film Uncut Gems, where Idina Menzel is seen singing Seasons of Love from Rent!... (read more)
Who Are Broadway Dance Captains and What Do They Do?
Some of the hardest working people on Broadway don't get enough credit. Their names aren't above the title- in fact, you've probably never heard their... (read more)
Erika Henningsen Set Departure Date From MEAN GIRLS
Erika Henningsen has set her departure date from Mean Girls on Broadway. The actress announced on Instagram that she will be departing on February 22.... (read more)
Emma Pittman to Make Broadway Debut as Roxie Hart in CHICAGO
Emma Pittman will make her official Broadway debut as Broadway's newest a?oeRoxie Harta?? on stage at the Ambassador Theatre later this year.... (read more)
Tessa Alves, Zach Adkins and More Join the Cast of Broadway-Bound DIANA
Diana producers Grove Entertainment (Beth Williams), Frank Marshall and The Araca Group announced today the complete cast for Diana, the upcoming new ... (read more)
Quiz: Which Lin-Manuel Miranda Show Are You?
We're celebrating the incredible Broadway run of Freestyle Love Supreme by giving you the chance to see which of Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda's icon... (read more)