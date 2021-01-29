Filmed Version of KINKY BOOTS Will Be Released on Blu-Ray This Spring
This filmed version of the West End stage production will arrive on May 25, 2021.
Everybody say yeah! Kinky Boots is strutting back to the screen, this time on Blu-Ray. The filmed version of the West End production will be released on May 25, 2021 by Liberator Films.
Click here to pre-order today!
Inspired by true events, this huge-hearted hit tells the story of two people with nothing in common - or so they think. Charlie (Killian Donnelly) is a factory owner struggling to save his family business, and Lola (Matt Henry) is a fabulous entertainer with a wildly exciting idea. With a little compassion and a lot of understanding, this unexpected pair learn to embrace their differences and create a line of sturdy stilettos unlike any the world has ever seen! But in the end, their most sensational achievement is their friendship. This unmissable musical theatre event celebrates a joyous story of British grit transforming into a high-heeled hit as it takes you from the factory floor of Northampton to the glamorous catwalks of Milan!
The production stars the Olivier award winning Matt Henry (Lola), the Olivier nominated Killian Donnelly (Charlie Price), Natalie McQueen (Lauren), Sean Needham (Don), Cordelia Farnworth (Nicola) and Anthony Reed (George). The cast also includes Jak Allen-Anderson, Jonathan Carlton Daniel Downing, Jordan Fox, Rosie Glossop, David Haydn, Keith Higham, Graham Kent, Emma Odell, Temba Mliswa, Sean Needham, Hannah Price, Anthony Reed, Jon Reynolds, Anna Stolli, Charlie Underhill and Olivia Winterflood.
Featured This Week on Stage DoorShoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
More Hot Stories For You
-
Tony and Emmy Award-Winning Actor Cicely Tyson Passes Away at 96
Cicely Tyson won a 2013 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play for her performance in The Trip to Bountiful and was also nominated for an Emmy Award fo...
VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth Remixes WICKED Tune 'Popular' in Honor of Vice President Kamala Harris
It's always good to see Tony Award-winner, Kristin Chenoweth! Tonight the star put a new spin on one of her signature songs in honor of America's firs...
BroadwayWorld and Broadway Licensing Team Up for New Digital Marketing Program for Licensees
BroadwayWorld and the Broadway Licensing family of brands (Broadway Licensing, Broadway on Demand, and Playscripts) are excited to announce the format...
Rachel Chavkin and André De Shields Reunite to Create New Greek Myth Podcast LIVE FROM MOUNT OLYMPUS
The Onassis Foundation and the TRAX podcast network for tweens from public media organization PRX today announced Live from Mount Olympus, a new podca...
Raúl Esparza, Judy Kuhn, Robert Falls, Lonny Price & More Join Porchlight for Final Episodes of SONDHEIM @ 90 ROUNDTABLE
Porchlight Music Theatre’s free virtual series Sondheim @ 90 Roundtable with host Michael Weber concludes with two final episodes: Passion, with guest...
Concord Theatricals Acquires Licensing Rights For THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL
Concord Theatricals has secured exclusive worldwide stage licensing rights to Joe Tracz and Rob Rokicki's Broadway musical The Lightning Thief: The Pe...