Filmed Version of KINKY BOOTS Will Be Released on Blu-Ray This Spring

Everybody say yeah! Kinky Boots is strutting back to the screen, this time on Blu-Ray. The filmed version of the West End production will be released on May 25, 2021 by Liberator Films.

Inspired by true events, this huge-hearted hit tells the story of two people with nothing in common - or so they think. Charlie (Killian Donnelly) is a factory owner struggling to save his family business, and Lola (Matt Henry) is a fabulous entertainer with a wildly exciting idea. With a little compassion and a lot of understanding, this unexpected pair learn to embrace their differences and create a line of sturdy stilettos unlike any the world has ever seen! But in the end, their most sensational achievement is their friendship. This unmissable musical theatre event celebrates a joyous story of British grit transforming into a high-heeled hit as it takes you from the factory floor of Northampton to the glamorous catwalks of Milan!

The production stars the Olivier award winning Matt Henry (Lola), the Olivier nominated Killian Donnelly (Charlie Price), Natalie McQueen (Lauren), Sean Needham (Don), Cordelia Farnworth (Nicola) and Anthony Reed (George). The cast also includes Jak Allen-Anderson, Jonathan Carlton Daniel Downing, Jordan Fox, Rosie Glossop, David Haydn, Keith Higham, Graham Kent, Emma Odell, Temba Mliswa, Sean Needham, Hannah Price, Anthony Reed, Jon Reynolds, Anna Stolli, Charlie Underhill and Olivia Winterflood.