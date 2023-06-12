Film And Stage Actor Treat Williams Dies At Age 71 Following Motorcycle Accident

Williams starred in the leading role of George Berger in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical, Hair, and had numerous Broadway credits to his name.

By: Jun. 12, 2023

Film And Stage Actor Treat Williams Dies At Age 71 Following Motorcycle Accident

THE SAN JOSE NUTCRACKER, CINDERELLA & More Set for New Ballet 2023-24 Season

Special events include aHalloween Dance Party Fundraiser and Performance on the Rooftop Terrace of the Hammer Theatre.

By: Chloe RabinowitzJun. 07, 2023

New Ballet, the institution that Silicon Valley looks to for excellence in the art of ballet, has announced the 2023-24 season and Company roster.

Performances and Special Events in the 2023-24 Season include:

October 21, 2023:

Halloween Dance Party Fundraiser and Performance on the Rooftop Terrace of the Hammer Theatre.

December 15-23, 2023

The San Jose Nutcracker at the California Theatre (with full orchestra). Dalia Rawson's holiday classic ballet set in San Jose at the turn of the last century danced to Tchaikovsky's beloved score.

February 2, 2024

Fast Forward at the Hammer Theatre Center, with new works by Keon Saghari (aka "Neon Keon," Post Ballet), Dalia Rawson (New Ballet Founder & Director), Mariana Sobral (eMotion Arts Dance Co.), Jing Zhang (former Soloist of Ballet San Jose), Erik Wagner (San Francisco Ballet, Bejart Ballet Lausanne, Switzerland) and Le Mai Linh (Director of New Ballet School, Youth America Grand Prix Outstanding Choreographer 2021). The one-night performance also includes a ballet by Rawson danced to a full big band orchestra.

May 18-19, 2024

Cinderella at the Hammer Theatre Center - with live orchestra, danced to Prokofiev's lush score.

New Ballet Company Roster for 2023-24 Season

Company Artists

Naomi Le

Jazlyn Quezada

Ellis Broderick

Sarah Stevens

Sorcha Tate

Alysa Reinhardt

Rebecca Nugent

Erica Patton

Ty Danzl

Tango Hayato Fujita-Gomez

Akira Puthisarnchai (pending)

Studio Company

Maria Cutaia

Deborah Le

Jack Concordia

Delaney Ewert

Andy Nguyen

Hailey Torbit

Niamh Rollins

Grace Clements

Gabriela Rodriguez

Studio Company Apprentices

Kimberly Charles

Daniel Le

Stefana Seizovic

ABOUT NEW BALLET

New Ballet is a 501(c)(3) not for profit corporation that was founded in 2016 by local dancer, choreographer, and ballet teacher Dalia Rawson.

The Company is the Resident Ballet Company of the Hammer Theatre. Its performances are vibrant celebrations of dance and fun theatrical experiences for the whole family. Hailed by critics and audience members as "mesmerizing," "innovative" and even "woke," New Ballet celebrates the virtuosity of classical ballet and the cathartic power of the performing arts.

 

For more information about New Ballet visit Click Here

 

 



