Festival Of Cinema NYC To Present A Drive-In Movie Event For Its 4th Annual Edition at St. John's University

Festival of Cinema, Inc. announces the 2020 Festival of Cinema NYC. After facing many challenges this year, the team at Festival of Cinema will finally be able to deliver a live film festival event to the borough of Queens, New York in the form of a Drive-In Movie Theater! The film festival, taking place from October 1 to October 4 at St. John's University's Queens Campus, will be screening six 'blocks' of movies featuring 28 independent films, specially curated from submissions received from around the world.

Opening night on Thursday, Oct. 1st will feature 11 short films from NYC filmmakers. On Saturday night, Oct. 3rd, Festival Of Cinema NYC invites the whole family as we'll be presenting a night of animated films for all ages, which will include the New York Premiere of the animated feature film "Mosley," directed by Kirby Atkins, featuring the voices of John Rhys-Davies, Lucy Lawless and Kirby Atkins. The Saturday late night block will feature seven international short films. Friday night will include the East Coast premiere of the feature thriller "Goodbye Honey" by director Max Strand. The festival will close on Sunday, Oct. 4th with the Queens Premiere of the powerful feature documentary "Higher Love" directed by Hasan Oswald. Screenings will begin every night at 7:00 p.m., with late night screenings on Friday, October 2nd and Saturday, October 3rd beginning at 10:00 p.m. All the films will be projected onto a majestic five-story screen inside the St. John's University parking lot across Jack Kaiser Stadium.

Staying in compliance with New York City COVID-19 guidelines, the festival will be completely contactless. Attendees will have the option of buying their tickets online by visiting our website and having their tickets scanned at the entrance or they may purchase tickets at the event using our contactless technology.

Cars and SUVs will be able to enter through St. John's University GATE 4 on Union Turnpike and 175th Street. Upon entering the lot, attendees will be treated to the opportunity of having their photo taken on the red carpet by being guided to our 20 ft. 'Ride & Repeat' where festival photographers will be taking pictures of guests in the safety of their own cars.

Tickets to this year's event will be available for purchase beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 1st on our website and through our listing on Eventbrite.com. The cost for each film 'block' will be $35.00 per car with a limit of 5 guests per vehicle.

For tickets and more information on the Festival, visit http://www.festivalofcinemanyc.com/.

