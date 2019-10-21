Family Activities Accompany the Arrival of the 2019 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree
Children of all ages are invited to be among the first to catch a glimpse of the 2019 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree and enjoy free, family-friendly activities and performances on Saturday, November 9th from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Rockefeller Center, located between 49th - 50th Streets and 5th-6th Avenues, Manhattan.
Among the day's free offerings on the Concourse Level of Rockefeller Center are:
- Live performances by Rock and Roll Playhouse where children can dance, move, play, and sing-along to the music of some of the most iconic musicians in rock history. Rock and Roll Playhouse uses music to educate children and explore their creativity.
- Art Sundae with Angelica Hicks: As part of the year-long Art In Focus program presented by Rockefeller Center in partnership with Art Production Fund, London- and New York-based artist Angelica Hicks will lead an illustration workshop for children of all ages.
- Christmas tree-themed face painting and balloon art giveaways.
Children who are early risers and have extra holiday spirit are welcome to watch the tree be driven onto Rockefeller Plaza on a 115-foot-long trailer and hoisted into position by a massive crane from approximately 8:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Kids can take their photo in front of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree and receive a free printout and digital copy.
Finally, free packets of Norway Spruce tree seeds will be handed out on-site, so children can plant their own trees at home and maybe one day be the proud donor of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree!
Photo Courtesy of Diane Bondareff AP Images for Tishman Speyer
