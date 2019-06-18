FX Renews POSE for Season Three

FX's award-winning and groundbreaking drama series Pose has received a third season order following news that its second season premiere telecast was the series' most-watched episode, it was announced today by John Landgraf, Chairman, FX Networks and FX Productions.

The season two debut of Pose (6/11/19, 10 p.m.-11p.m.) delivered 1.2 million Total Viewers and 572,00 Adults 18-49, generating series high ratings in Total Viewers, Adults 18-34, Adults 25-54 and all key women demos on a Live+3 basis. The season two premiere telecast also outperformed the series premiere episode by +10% in Adults 18-49 and +7% in Total Viewers. In all, the premiere telecast, two encores and streaming have delivered 1.8 million Total Viewers in the first five days.

"Pose has elevated our culture and the TV landscape like few shows before it, and we are honored to partner with co-creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals on a third season," said Landgraf. "Our thanks to the entire creative team, including Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Sherry Marsh, Janet Mock, Our Lady J, Erica Kay, the amazing cast and crew and everyone at FOX 21 Television Studios and FX Productions for this incredibly entertaining, enlightening and groundbreaking series."

The series, which Entertainment Weekly called "truly revolutionary," has once again bucked trends and norms by topping its series debut. Pose joins the illustrious company ofAmerican Horror Story, Sons of Anarchy, Nip/Tuck and The Shield as FX drama series that outperformed their series premiere telecast.

The second season premiere of Pose exceeded the season one average in all key adult demographics, including +9% in Adults 18-49 (572,000 vs. 524,000), +17% in Total Viewers (1.21 million vs. 1.04 million) and +29% in Adults 18-34 (214,000 vs. 166,000). The season two premiere also exceeded the season one average by +48% in Women 18-34, +28% in Women 18-49, and +33% in Women 25-54.

Pose returns tonight, Tuesday, June 18th at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX with episode 2, "Worth It." Determined to be an example to her children, Blanca launches a business venture with unexpected results. Meanwhile, Ricky's travels have unpredicted consequences for his relationship with Damon, and Elektra shocks the ballroom community with a bold move. Written by Janet Mock; Directed by Gwyneth Horder-Payton.

The first season of Pose was named an AFI TV Program of the Year, and it won a Peabody Award, a Television Academy Honors Award and it earned two Golden Globe® nominations and a Writers Guild of America nomination.

Pose is a drama spotlighting the legends, icons and ferocious house mothers of New York's underground ball culture, a movement that first gained notice in the late 1980s.

Season 2 flashes forward in time to 1990. On the heels of the ballroom community establishing itself in Pop culture and going mainstream, the House of Evangelista is forced to reevaluate their goals. Meanwhile, the AIDS crisis worsens and the reaction from a group of activists reaches a fever pitch.

Making television history, Pose features the largest cast of transgender actors in series regular roles, as well as the largest recurring cast of LGBTQ actors ever for a scripted series. The transgender cast includes MJ Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Hailie Sahar and Angelica Ross, who co-star alongside, Tony Award® winner Billy Porter, Charlayne Woodard, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Dyllón Burnside, Angel Bismark Curiel and Sandra Bernhard.

MJ Rodriguez stars as "Blanca Rodriguez," who breaks from the House of Abundance and her former house mother "Elektra" (Dominique Jackson) to form her own "house," a self-selected family that provides support to LGBTQ youth rejected by their birth families. Indya Moore plays "Angel," a streetwalker with modeling aspirations. Ryan Jamaal Swain plays "Damon Richards," a dancer who joins Blanca's house. Together they compete in the Balls-where house members challenge each other in various categories and are judged on their outfits, attitude, or dance skills-under the watchful eye of Billy Porter as "Pray Tell," Grandfather to all the children who compete in the house balls.

Pose was co-created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals. The series is executive produced by Murphy, Falchuk, Canals, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall and Sherry Marsh. Janet Mock is co-executive producer, Our Lady J is supervising producer, and Erica Kay serves as a producer. The ten-episode second season is produced by FOX 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.

Ratings Source: The Nielsen Company

Photo Credit: Pari Dukovic/FX





Related Articles