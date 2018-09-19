FROZEN Royalty Joins the Queens at DragCon NYC

The stars of the smash hit musical Frozen gather to dish life on Broadway, share behind-the-scenes secrets and bring to life all the magic and special effects of the biggest Broadway musical in many seasons. Led by glamorous leading ladies Caissie Levy (Elsa) and Patti Murin (Anna), this fascinating panel also features Greg Hildreth (Olaf) and John Riddle (Hans) in a candid, free-wheeling discussion including video excerpts from the show and an audience Q&A. There'll be magic, there'll be fun.

HOST: Alexis Michelle (RuPaul's Drag Race)

PANELISTS: Caissie Levy (Elsa), Patti Murin (Anna), John Riddle (Hans), Greg Hildreth (Olaf)

Saturday, September 29 at 11:30AM

Presented by RuPaul and World of Wonder Productions, RuPaul's DragCon NYC returns for its second year at the Javits Center. The convention will take place over a three-day period, beginning Friday, September 28th - Sunday, September 30th. Tickets are now available at RuPaulsDragCon.com. The three-day convention is the world's largest and fiercest all-ages and family-friendly celebration of drag, and will feature vendors, exhibitors, panel and Q&A sessions, plus appearances from drag stars - including queens from the Emmy award winning series "RuPaul's Drag Race" Trixie Mattel, Katya Zamolodchikova, Blair St. Clair, Bebe Zahara Benet, Aja, Detox, Eureka, Kim Chi, Miz Cracker, The Vixen, season 10 winner Aquaria - with more to be announced! Additional talent will include "Younger" star Nico Tortorella and "Hairspray" lead Nikki Blonsky, with many more names to come. And for the first time in DragCon herstory, RuPaul will be out on the floor, interacting with fans via RuPaul Panels and Runway Events.

Frozen has joined Disney Theatrical hits Aladdin and The Lion King on Broadway, playing at the historic St. James Theatre. The new Broadway musical opened on Thursday, March 22, and has already set box office records.

Frozen, a full-length stage work told in two acts, is the first and only incarnation of the tale that expands upon and deepens its indelible plot and themes through new songs and story material from the film's creators; in fact, this new stage production features more than twice as much music as the film. Like the Disney Theatrical Broadway musicals that have come before it, it is a full evening of theatre running over two hours.

Based on the 2013 film written by a trio of Oscar winners, Frozen features music and lyrics by the creators of the film score Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Up Here, Winnie the Pooh, In Transit) and EGOT-winner Robert Lopez (Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon, Up Here) and a book by Jennifer Lee (Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph), the film's screenwriter and director (with Chris Buck). Frozen won 2014 Oscars for Best Song ("Let It Go") and Best Animated Feature.

