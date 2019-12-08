FROZEN 2 Leads the Box Office For Third Weekend in a Row
According to The New York Times, Frozen 2 led the box office this weekend for the third week in a row.
The Disney animated film sold an estimated $34.7 million in tickets Friday through Sunday, bringing its total domestic sales to about $337.6 million. This number is nearly double what that original Frozen had made by the end of its third wide-release weekend in 2013, adjusting for inflation.
Additionally, Frozen 2 brought in $90.2 million internationally this weekend, for cumulative global sales of about $919.7 million.
Read more on The New York Times.
Why was Elsa born with magical powers? What truths about the past await Elsa as she ventures into the unknown to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond Arendelle? The answers are calling her but also threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she'll face a dangerous but remarkable journey. In "Frozen," Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In "Frozen 2," she must hope they are enough.
From the Academy Award®-winning team-directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez-and featuring the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Frozen 2" opened in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22, 2019.
