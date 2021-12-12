FRIGID New York To Present 2022 FRIGID Festival This February

FRIGID New York will present the 16th Annual FRIGID Festival at The Kraine Theater (85 East 4th Street between 2nd Avenue and Bowery) and UNDER St. Marks (94 St. Marks Place between 1st Avenue and Avenue A), February 16-March 6, 2022. Performances will also be available to livestream from home.

The FRIGID Festival is an open and uncensored theatre festival that gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. FRIGID is here to chill out the New York independent theatre scene's ideas of what a theatre festival can be! The festival lineup is below:

A Hanky and a Top Hat!

Presented by Torkova Entertainment - New York, NY

Written & Performed by Bobby Torkova, Directed by Gene Santarelli

A Hanky and a Top Hat! is an autobiographical solo play that tells of a little boy who stutters, reads comic books and dreams of becoming a professional magician. While this is not your traditional magic show, it does feature actual magic performances to help illustrate the story.​​

A Play for Voices

Presented by Dragonfire Makers Collective - Brooklyn, NY

Written by Melody Bates, Co-Directed by David Bennett & Gulshan Mia

A Play for Voices takes place in the dark, with sparks. This collaboration between writer-performer Melody Bates (R & J & Z), Julia Cavagna (Theater to the People), Fumio Tashiro, and Miho Morita is part sound immersion, part sensory deprivation tank, part Beckettian experiment. A non-linear lament, with jokes and magic. And cake.

A Public Private Prayer

Written & Performed by Grant Bowen - New York, NY

Directed by Amanda Pinto

Grant Bowen is still trying to figure out whether he believes that God exists or not. Now he's resorting to one last tactic...talking to God Himself! Through sharing his personal stories, Grant will explore his doubt and hopefully find real salvation.

As You Will

Created by Conor D. Mullen, David Brummer & George Hider - New York, NY

If there's one problem with the 884,647 words William Shakespeare wrote, it's that they've all been performed already. What about the virtually infinite number of words he hasn't written... yet? The players of As You Will take your suggestions to create the plays the immortal bard would've written if he hadn't gone and died.

Bathroom of a Bar on Bleecker

Written & Performed by Mike Lemme - New York, NY

Witness the end of an era as Jack records the final episode of America's #1 comedy podcast inside the bathroom of a bar on Bleecker Street in New York City.

BIVOUAC

Written & Performed by Bill Bowers - Missoula, MT

Bivouac: a makeshift shelter; a place for essentials and provisions while on a journey or on the battlefield. Internationally acclaimed mime artist Bill Bowers investigates the texture of memory, what do we choose to remember and what memories choose us?

Driver's Seat

Presented by A Student Driver Production - Boston, MA

Written & Performed by Ellie Brelis, Directed by Skye Murie

A one-woman show, based on true events. A story of living with disability, a mental health crisis and hospitalization, a once-in-a-lifetime heartbreak, coming out as queer, and possibly learning how to drive. A woman's darkest moments shared on stage, while finding humor and a journey to recovery along the way.

Eleanor Conway: Vaxxed & Waxxed

Presented by Rebellious Productions - London, UK

Written & Performed by Eleanor Conway

UK standup Eleanor Conway regularly sells out international tours with her energetic and blunt takes on dating & hookup culture. This award-winning comic makes her US debut and asks 'How can women negotiate equal pay in the boardroom if they cannot negotiate equal orgasms in the bedroom?'

GUMBO

Presented by Are you lovin' it? Theatre Group - Osaka, Japan

Written & Directed by Kayo Tamura

Winner of "Media Pick" at Edmonton Fringe, "BEST in Fest" at Tampa Fringe. A huge hit at fringe fests across the US and Canada. Japanese GUMBO invites you to a surreal romp with dancing Japanese businessmen, Krazy Kitty and delicious WacDonalds for all. You won't be able to stop laughing!

Hā Hā Hawai`i (The Show)

Presented by Hawai`i Public Theatre - `Aiea, HI

Written by Aitor Basauri, Michael Burgos, Kukana Murakoshi & Anna Walden

Hā Hā Hawai`i (The Show) is a pre-contact physical comedy romp through today, in search of `aka`aka (laughter). Three actors of the `Aiea Acting Association put seriousness behind them, making laughter sacred once again. Using native mo`olelo, hula, `oli, and hip-hop, the trio finds aloha, hoka (loss) and hānai `ohana (supportive family).

Human Flailings

Presented by Lifestage, Inc - Smithtown, NY

Written & Performed by Jude Treder-Wolff

When a 20-year partnership ends in sudden betrayal, psychotherapist and storyteller Jude Treder-Wolff wakes up to a troubling lifelong pattern. In the style of a Lifetime movie, this comedic account of her search to understand it unpacks how beliefs shape reality and the power of what lies beneath.

Love & Sex on the Spectrum

Presented by Spectrum Love Productions - Los Angeles, CA

Written by George Steeves, Directed by Megan Ford Miller

An atypical romantic comedy, that explores all of the awkward firsts that come with dating, sex and love from a late bloomer's perspective. Being on the autism spectrum is challenging enough, now add dating to the mix. There's quite a learning curve. Experience all the lessons and laughs, along with the dos and don'ts, on how to be your most authentic self, and to truly love yourself at the end of the day.

MEAT

Written by Robert Leverett, Directed by Liza Couser - New York, NY

At a luxury health facility, a staff of doctors, scientists, and robots assist patients' transition to a meat-free lifestyle, with the help of a blood-sucking tick whose bite induces a meat allergy in humans. Through spectacle, comedy, and a sci-fi spin, MEAT questions our ability to create lasting change.

My Grandmother's Eye Patch

Presented by Clowns Can Dance - New York, NY

Written & Performed by Julia VanderVeen, Directed by Aitor Basauri

In this one woman show, physical comedian Julia gives a eulogy for her long-deceased Grandma Mamie. Julia's goodbye ritual includes everything imaginable, reminding the audience both of how precious life is, and also how absurd.

Portly Lutheran Know-It-All

Written & Performed by Matt Storrs - New York, NY

When faced with the prospect of attending a religious middle school, Matt Storrs, a portly Lutheran boy, decides to act out for the first time in his life. Clashes with religion, sexuality, and retaliatory arts n' crafts quickly ensue. There's personal revelation, cultural damnation, and ultimately a new reformation.

Pueblo Revolt

Presented by No Peeking Theatre - New York, NY

Written By Dillon Chitto

A dark comedy about 2 indigenous brothers living in Pueblo Isleta on the cusp of the Pueblo Revolt in New Mexico.

Smile All The Time

Written & Performed by Amanda Erin Miller - New York, NY

In this makeshift puppet-filled tragicomic romp, sixteen-year-old Kevin re-enacts the wild series of events that landed him in prison for the cold eye of the security camera in his cell.

That sh$t don't work! Does it?

Written & Performed by Howie Jones - Rochester, NY

That sh$t don't work! Does it? Is a psychological journey down the rabbit hole of how we perceive language and suggestion. The show is designed to challenge the audience's perception of beliefs and the capability of the human mind.

The Disney Delusion

Presented by Prosperity Mule Productions - Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Written & Performed by Leif Oleson-Cormack

Comedian Leif Oleson-Cormack pushes confessional comedy to its limits in this show about a methodically moronic plan to double-down on unrequited love through a disastrous trip to Disneyland. Featuring criminal acts, surgically-altered sugar daddies, Sinatra impersonators, and a cynically-charged "coming out", this (unfortunately) true story is not to be missed.

The Last To Know

Written & Performed by Jean Ann Le Bec, Directed by David Lawson - New York, NY

This is the story of a marriage. This is the story of love and betrayal. This a story about uncovering the truth and peeling away years of deceit. This is a woman's journey, as she moves from victim to survivor of narcissistic abuse.

The Lonely Road

Written & Performed by Will Clegg, Directed by David Crabb - Jersey City, NJ

In the summer of 2003, a heartbroken, unemployed young filmmaker set out on a solo journey across the USA. In The Lonely Road, two-time Moth winner Will Clegg tells true stories from an epic trip across post 9/11 America, featuring his own black and white photography and raw, unfiltered emotion.

The Pleasure's Mine

Written & Performed by Molly Brenner, Directed by Elizabeth Bennett - New York, NY

The Pleasure's Mine chronicles comedian Molly Brenner's (very) long journey to her first orgasm...and explores other wanton pleasures along the way. In a revealing hour of standup and storytelling, Molly explores everything that feels good -- but sometimes doesn't.

The Story of Falling Don

Presented by Brooklyn Culture Jam - New York, NY

Written & Performed by Daniel Kinch

The Story of Falling Don is the true story of Daniel Kinch's first day at a new job on 9/11/2001. The office he worked in faced the Twin Towers, and gave him an unintended front-row seat on the attacks on the World Trade Center's twin towers.

Three Funerals and a Chimp

Written & Performed by Brian Schiller - New York, NY

Three Funerals and a Chimp is Brian's autobiographical stand-up narrative about the deaths of his mother and brother which precipitated his move to Southern Florida and becoming a live-in caregiver to his dad before his passing. Brian goes on an unexpected journey in this funny search for meaning and truth.

Tomatoes Tried To Kill Me But Banjos Saved My Life

Presented by Quivering Dendrites - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Written & Performed by Keith Alessi, Directed by Erika Conway

Tomatoes returns to NYC where it sold out Off Broadway in 2019. This show was awarded "Most Inspirational" at the 2019 FRIGID Festival. A true story, told with humor and music which has toured across Canada, the UK and the US, garnering numerous five-star reviews and Best of Fringe Awards.

FRIGID New York's mission is to provide both emerging and established artists the opportunity to create and produce original work without limit to content, form, or style, and to amplify their diverse voices. We do this by presenting an array of monthly programming, mainstage productions, an artist residency, and seven annual theater festivals that create an environment of collaboration, resourcefulness, and innovation. Founded in 1998, the aim was and is to form a structure, allowing multiple artists to focus on creating and staging new work and providing affordable rental space to scores of independent artists. Now in our third decade we have produced a massive quantity of stimulating downtown theater. www.frigid.nyc