FREUD'S LAST SESSION Film Adaption to Star Anthony Hopkins & Matthew Goode
The film is set to begin production in January 2023.
Anthony Hopkins and Matthew Goode will star in the film adaptation of Mark St. Germain's Freud's Last Session. The film is set to begin production in January 2023.
Deadline reports that Sony has pre-bought the rights to the upcoming film, which is slated to be directed by Matt Brown. Sony will then distribute it in North America, the Middle East, India, Eastern Europe (excluding Russia) and Turkey, and on airlines worldwide.
Through an imagined conversation between a psychiatrist on the brink and the academic who would go on to write books steeped in theology, the play gives a heightened tension to the age old questions of faith, love, sex and existence itself.
The first of September, 1939. Sigmund Freud, the world renowned psychoanalyst awaits the visit of soon to be legendary author C.S. Lewis on the day World War 2 is declared. Lewis, a former atheist turned Christian is expecting to be taken to task for his recent satirisation of Freud in a book.
However, the impending war and Freud's failing health catalyses a far deeper conversation as they clash about the existence of God, love, sex, and the meaning of life - only two weeks before Freud, with his doctor's help, takes his own.
Anthony Hopkins is a Welsh actor, director and film producer. He won the Academy Award for Best Actor in and has also received three BAFTAs, two Emmys and the Cecil B. DeMille Award.
Film credits include The Father, The Lion in Winter, Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs, Hannibal and the Red Dragon. Other film credits include The Remains of the Day, Nixon, Amistad, and The Two Popes, 84 Charing Cross Road, The Elephant Man, Howards End, Bram Stoker's Dracula, Legends of the Fall, Meet Joe Black, The Mask of Zorro, Thor, The Dresser.
Hopkins will be seen opposite Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern in the upcoming film adaptation of Florian Zeller's The Son, a followup to The Father.
From This Author - Michael Major
November 2, 2022
Crystal encapsulates past and present iconic pop stars, including, J. Lo, Alicia Keys, Aaliyah, and Whitney Houston. The singer has been entrancing audiences and sharing stages around the world with Jessica Simpson, Ariana Grande, Stevie Wonder, Kanye West, John Legend, Paul Stanley, Drake, and Lady Gaga.
London's Introspective Amber Run Announces Fourth Album
November 2, 2022
Ahead of this long awaited announcement, the group has released ‘The Hurt (Act III)’ - the final part of a trilogy of EPs that doubles as an expansive collection of songs that helped form the band’s upcoming album. The official video for “Hurt” is out now.
BARGAIN BLOCK Renovation Series Ordered For 10 Episodes at HGTV
November 2, 2022
The series, which attracted more than 18 million viewers and ranked as a top 3 non-news/sports cable series among upscale P25-54 and upscale W25-54 in its sophomore run, follows home renovation experts and partners Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas on their journey to restore Detroit's iconic American neighborhoods one house at a time.
Phillies 2008 World Series Anthem 'Unstoppable' Reimagined for 2022
November 2, 2022
The song is a sonic throwback to over-indulgence with distorted guitars, stadium rock vibes, the Eagle’s Jason Kelce, Phillies announcer Harry Kalas and nods to Live Aid and Led Zeppelin cassettes in old Corvettes that is bound to please and get the heart pumping of any Phils fan pregaming the Series this week.
Lola Brooke's 'Don't Play With It' Hits 1 Million Views on YouTube
November 2, 2022
Brooklyn-born rapper Lola Brooke achieves a new milestone for her viral hit 'Don't Play With It,' featuring fellow Brooklynite Billy B. 'Don't Play With It,' has gone on to become a global hit, having amassed engagements on social media platforms in the multi-millions and favor from Hip Hop heavyweights Cardi B, Meek Mill, Latto, JT (City Girls).