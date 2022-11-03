FREUD'S LAST SESSION Film Adaption to Star Anthony Hopkins & Matthew Goode

Anthony Hopkins and Matthew Goode will star in the film adaptation of Mark St. Germain's Freud's Last Session. The film is set to begin production in January 2023.

Deadline reports that Sony has pre-bought the rights to the upcoming film, which is slated to be directed by Matt Brown. Sony will then distribute it in North America, the Middle East, India, Eastern Europe (excluding Russia) and Turkey, and on airlines worldwide.

Through an imagined conversation between a psychiatrist on the brink and the academic who would go on to write books steeped in theology, the play gives a heightened tension to the age old questions of faith, love, sex and existence itself.

The first of September, 1939. Sigmund Freud, the world renowned psychoanalyst awaits the visit of soon to be legendary author C.S. Lewis on the day World War 2 is declared. Lewis, a former atheist turned Christian is expecting to be taken to task for his recent satirisation of Freud in a book.

However, the impending war and Freud's failing health catalyses a far deeper conversation as they clash about the existence of God, love, sex, and the meaning of life - only two weeks before Freud, with his doctor's help, takes his own.

Anthony Hopkins is a Welsh actor, director and film producer. He won the Academy Award for Best Actor in and has also received three BAFTAs, two Emmys and the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

Film credits include The Father, The Lion in Winter, Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs, Hannibal and the Red Dragon. Other film credits include The Remains of the Day, Nixon, Amistad, and The Two Popes, 84 Charing Cross Road, The Elephant Man, Howards End, Bram Stoker's Dracula, Legends of the Fall, Meet Joe Black, The Mask of Zorro, Thor, The Dresser.

Hopkins will be seen opposite Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern in the upcoming film adaptation of Florian Zeller's The Son, a followup to The Father.