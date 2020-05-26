FRENCH ROAST Features Comedians Roasting Your Friends, Live on Zoom!

Tune in May 29 at 9PM EST for French Roast - The Best Comedians in the World, Roasting Your Friends, Live on Zoom!

The show will be live on Zoom, so audiences can watch from the safety of their living rooms.

These are the best standup comedians from NBC, Comedy Central, and Netflix, and they are roasting strangers who have had their names submitted by their friends.

Friends will give the comics personal information about roastees, and will gather to listen to the comics dismantle them live for an online audience!

Hosted by Franqi French (Winner of Standup NBC), and Stephen Campbell (Insomniac Events), with a dais lineup from Netflix, Late Night, Comedy Central and the likes, the show is ruthless, hilarious and in surprisingly good taste!

U Streat focuses on bringing communities together through laughter, and supporting disenfranchised populations through our shows. Our goal is always to make people laugh and to help others in need.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You