FRENCH ROAST Features Comedians Roasting Your Friends, Live on Zoom!
Tune in May 29 at 9PM EST for French Roast - The Best Comedians in the World, Roasting Your Friends, Live on Zoom!
The show will be live on Zoom, so audiences can watch from the safety of their living rooms.
These are the best standup comedians from NBC, Comedy Central, and Netflix, and they are roasting strangers who have had their names submitted by their friends.
Friends will give the comics personal information about roastees, and will gather to listen to the comics dismantle them live for an online audience!
Hosted by Franqi French (Winner of Standup NBC), and Stephen Campbell (Insomniac Events), with a dais lineup from Netflix, Late Night, Comedy Central and the likes, the show is ruthless, hilarious and in surprisingly good taste!
U Streat focuses on bringing communities together through laughter, and supporting disenfranchised populations through our shows. Our goal is always to make people laugh and to help others in need.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group is discussing guidelines that will need to be in place in order to safely reopen productions on the West End... (read more)
When Will Broadway Re-Open? "January," Hopes Broadway League President
'I actually am a little more optimistic than those who say Broadway will reopen in the spring, but I tend to be an optimistic person, I tend to think ... (read more)
Amanda Kloots Shares Nick Cordero is 'Day By Day, Hour By Hour' Getting Better
Amanda Kloots has shared another update on the health journey of her husband, Broadway veteran Nick Cordero.... (read more)
Social Roundup: Read How Audra McDonald, Randy Rainbow, and More Broadway Stars 'Ruined a Musical'
You might've seen this popular Twitter trend from Jared Gray going around! Read Audra McDonald, Randy Rainbow, Bebe Neuwirth, and more Broadway star's... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Cynthia Erivo, Kelli O'Hara, Christopher Jackson and More in PBS National Memorial Day Concert
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, PBS will present the NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT, hosted by Tony Award-winner Joe Mantegna and Emmy Award-winn... (read more)
Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE College Top 15!
You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 15 in the college category.... (read more)