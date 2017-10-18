FREEZE FRAME: Meet the Cast of THE PARISIAN WOMAN on Broadway!

Previews begin on Thursday, November 9 for The Parisian Woman, the electrifying new play by "House of Cards" creator Beau Willimon, directed by Tony Award winner Pam MacKinnon and starring Academy Award nominee Uma Thurman. As previously announced, The Parisian Woman will open on Thursday, November 30 at the Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street).

The cast of The Parisian Woman also includes Josh Lucas, Tony Award winner Blair Brown, Marton Csokas, and Tony Award nominee Phillipa Soo.

Willimon sets The Parisian Woman in Washington, D.C., where powerful friends are the only kind worth having, especially after the 2016 election. At the center is Chloe (Uma Thurman), a socialite armed with charm and wit, coming to terms with politics, her past, her marriage and an uncertain future. Dark humor and drama collide at this pivotal moment in Chloe's life, and in our nation's, when the truth isn't obvious and the stakes couldn't be higher.

The Parisian Woman has gone through significant rewrites since its first production at South Coast Repertory. "After the 2016 election I felt the need to completely rework the play," says Willimon. "The core remains the same, but given its setting and milieu, there was an opportunity to address our current political landscape through Chloe's lens. To put a sharper edge on her journey. It's a different play than the version Pam MacKinnon and I originally put on stage. One of the things I love about the theater is that you can respond to the present moment in real time. We're excited to take on that challenge."

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Marton Csokas, Phillipa Soo, Uma Thurman, Josh Lucas and Blair Brown