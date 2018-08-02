FREEZE FRAME: Julia Roberts Returns to Rodeo Drive at PRETTY WOMAN on Broadway!

Cinder-#$%^&*-rella! Original film star and Hollywood legend Julia Roberts revisited Rodeo Drive on Broadway tonight at the Garry Marshall Tribute performance of Pretty Woman the Musical! Take a peek at some photos from her visit below!

Based on one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time, this modern spin on Cinderella is the story of Vivian, a spirited diamond in the rough who dreams of a better life. A star-crossed meeting with Edward, a shrewd corporate raider from New York who is lost in Hollywood, turns a simple business deal into a week of romance and a journey of self-discovery for both Vivian and Edward. This contemporary theatrical take on the iconic love story will sweep a new generation off their feet and make them believe in the power of "Happily Ever After."

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, with original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and his longtime songwriting partner Jim Vallance, a book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton, and direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell, began performances at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre Friday, July 20, 2018.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Julia Roberts



Barbara Marshall and Julia Roberts



Kathleen Marshall, Barbara Marshall, Julia Roberts and Scott Marshall